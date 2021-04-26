DuPont Honored with Responsible Care® Award for Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts by the American Chemistry Council

"It's humbling to receive this highly-coveted recognition from the ACC," said Daryl Roberts, DuPont Chief Operations and Engineering Officer. Tweet this

The ACC recognized DuPont at its virtual 2021 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference & Expo.

Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts Award

Through the implementation of the #TyvekTogether program, DuPont collaborated with industry partners, to supply more than 100 million Tyvek® garments to support frontline responders via garment production in 12 countries. DuPont sites also mobilized to manufacture and donate 44,000 liters of hand sanitizer to local communities as well as contributions of food, personal protective equipment, and many other donations.

Facility Safety Awards

The ACC presents these awards to member companies with excellence in employee health and safety performance. In total, 31 DuPont sites received facility safety awards in the Excellence, Honor, & Achievement categories for their performance in preventing employee and contractor injuries.

Energy Efficiency Awards

The ACC presents these awards to recognize member companies with commendable achievements in improving energy efficiency and/or reducing greenhouse gas or other environmental impacts. This year, DuPont was recognized for the following site and business efforts:

Washington Works, W.Va., site: Acid Control project

DuPont Electronics & Industrial: Business achieves Energy and Greenhouse Gas Goals

Experimental Station, Del., site: Building E336 Lighting Upgrade

Parlin, N.J. , site: Thermal Insulation and Steam project

Responsible Care awardees qualify based on exemplary performance and are selected by a committee of internal and external experts, according to ACC.

For more information about ACC Responsible Care®, click here.

