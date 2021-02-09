DuPont Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2020.

"The leading positions we hold in automotive, protective garments, residential construction, semiconductor, and smartphones markets enabled us to capitalize on positive momentum and deliver strong fourth quarter results with sequential volume improvement in all segments," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating leverage and year-over-year operating EBITDA margin expansion in each of our core segments in the fourth quarter is a proof point in our teams' commitment to execution. Throughout the year we have focused on positioning ourselves for growth through strategic investments, streamlining our overhead structure, improving working capital, and strengthening our balance sheet. This disciplined operating model served us well in 2020 and will be our roadmap for success in 2021."

"In addition to delivering strong financial results during the quarter, our teams remained laser focused on closing out a number of our strategic priorities," Breen continued. "Earlier this month, we completed the separation of our Nutrition & Biosciences business and have also signed agreements to divest our Clean Technologies and Solamet businesses(2). These actions unlock significant value for our stakeholders, generate substantial cash flow for the company, and focus our portfolio to three core business segments moving forward. We also made a joint announcement with Corteva and Chemours regarding an agreement to settle legal disputes originating from the 2015 spin-off of Chemours from E.I. du Pont and the pending personal injury claims in the Ohio multi-district litigation. This agreement provides a measure of security and certainty for us and our shareholders regarding any potential exposures related to these legacy matters."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales totaled $5.3 billion, up 1 percent versus the year-ago period as reported and flat with the year-ago period on an organic(1) basis. The fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Electronics & Imaging led by strength in both semiconductors and smartphone technologies, coupled with further recovery in automotive markets, more than offset continued weakness in oil & gas, aerospace and select industrial markets which led to declines in the Safety & Construction segment.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations totaled $0.37 on GAAP income from continuing operations of $279 million, versus GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.24 on GAAP income from continuing operations of $191 million in the year-ago period. The improvement is mostly attributable to the absence of a prior year net charge associated with a joint venture, a favorable income tax benefit and lower integration and separation costs partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization and lower segment earnings.

Operating EBITDA(1) was $1.3 billion, down 7 percent versus operating EBITDA(1) in the prior year. Stronger demand in Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, and Transportation & Industrial as well as approximately $130 million of non-manufacturing cost reductions contributed to operating leverage and operating EBITDA margin expansion in each of our core segments versus the year-ago period. These improvements were more than offset by the absence of prior year discrete gains of approximately $160 million, primarily associated with customer settlements in the Non-Core segment. Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.95 in both the current and the year-ago period. Benefits associated with a lower base tax rate, lower interest expense, and a lower share count were offset by lower segment results.

Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion included improvements in working capital of more than $500 million in the quarter which was driven by improvements across accounts receivable, inventories and accounts payable. Capital expenditures of $272 million resulted in free cash flow(1) of $1.0 billion. For the year, operating cash flow of $4.1 billion and free cash flow of $2.9 billion were enabled by an improvement in working capital of approximately $850 million and capital expenditures of $1.0 billion. Strong cash flow generation throughout the year enabled a greater than $1.8 billion reduction in commercial paper balances to close 2020 with zero commercial paper outstanding.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Highlights

Electronics & Imaging

Electronics & Imaging reported a record quarter with net sales of $1.0 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were up 8 percent driven by a 10 percent growth in volume offset by a 2 percent decline in price. Currency was a 2 percent benefit while portfolio was a 1 percent headwind.

Sales gains were led by Interconnect Solutions as organic sales grew by double-digits, driven by higher material content in premium, next-generation smartphones. Semiconductor Technologies also delivered strong growth in the quarter as new technology ramps across logic and foundry delivered high-single digit volume growth versus the year-ago period. Within Image Solutions, high single-digit organic growth was led by strength in OLEDs for displays and inks for the consumer segment, partially offset by weakness in flexographic plates and inks for commercial and textile printing.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $323 million, an increase of 10 percent from operating EBITDA of $293 million in the year-ago period, driven primarily by strong volume growth and continued productivity actions partially offset by the absence of a prior year gain.

Nutrition & Biosciences

Nutrition & Biosciences reported net sales of $1.5 billion, up 3 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales increased 2 percent with gains in both price and volume. Currency was a 1 percent tailwind and portfolio was flat.

High-single digit organic growth in Food & Beverage was driven by broad-based pricing strength as well as volume gains in protein solutions on increased consumer demand for proteins, including plant-based solutions. The gains in Food & Beverage were partially offset by organic sales declines across Health & Biosciences and Pharma Solutions. Within Health & Biosciences, double-digit growth in both probiotics and home and personal care markets was more than offset by continued weakness in biorefinery and microbial control.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $341 million, an increase of 8 percent from operating EBITDA of $317 million in the year-ago period. Continued cost productivity actions and favorable mix more than offset raw material cost increases and the impact of lower plant utilization resulting in planned efforts to reduce working capital during the quarter.

Transportation & Industrial

Transportation & Industrial reported net sales of $1.2 billion, up 1 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were down 1 percent as volume gains of 3 percent were more than offset by price declines of 4 percent. Currency was a 2 percent benefit and portfolio was neutral.

Organic sales gains in Healthcare & Specialty and Industrial & Consumer were led by mid-to-high single digit volume gains across each business. These gains were more than offset by year-over-year organic sales declines in Mobility Solutions, primarily from price headwinds. Sequentially, organic sales for the segment increased 11 percent versus 3Q 2020 as the global automotive market continued its recovery.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $317 million, an increase of 14 percent from operating EBITDA of $277 million in the year-ago period, as higher volumes and savings from productivity actions more than offset price declines to deliver a 310 basis point improvement in operating EBITDA margins versus the year-ago period.

Safety & Construction

Safety & Construction reported net sales of $1.2 billion, down 2 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were down 6 percent with a 1 percent price improvement offset by a 7 percent decline in volume. Acquisitions in the Water Solutions business increased reported sales by 3 percent and currency was a 1 percent tailwind.

Organic sales gains in Shelter Solutions was more than offset by organic sales declines in Safety Solutions and Water Solutions. Continued recovery in residential construction and on-going strength in retail channels for do-it-yourself applications led to year-over-year volume growth in Shelter Solutions. Within Safety Solutions, demand for Tyvek® protective garments remained strong but was more than offset by soft demand for aramid fibers across aerospace, oil & gas and select industrial markets. Global demand across Water Solutions remains strong however temporary delays in orders associated with select capital projects resulted in volume declines in the quarter.

Operating EBITDA for the segment totaled $310 million, flat with operating EBITDA of $311 million in the year-ago period. Continued productivity actions as well as favorable pricing and product mix was offset by the impact of lower demand.

Non-Core

Non-Core reported net sales of $337 million, down 17 percent from the year-ago period driven by the divestiture of the trichlorosilane business. Organic sales were flat with the year-ago period.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $19 million, a decrease of 91 percent from operating EBITDA of $216 million in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decline is attributable to the absence of a prior year gain associated with customer settlements in the Hemlock Semiconductor joint venture as well as the absence of the earnings associated with divested businesses.

First Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook

Beginning in the first quarter 2021, DuPont will reflect Nutrition & Biosciences as discontinued operations for the current and historical periods.

"For 2021, we expect net sales between $15.4 and $15.6 billion, an increase of 8 percent at the mid-point versus 2020 net sales of $14.3 billion and operating EBITDA between $3.83 and $3.93 billion, an increase of 13 percent at the mid-point versus 2020 operating EBITDA of $3.4 billion, reflecting anticipated solid top line growth and robust operating EBITDA margin expansion," said Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont. "Our outlook for full year adjusted EPS is in the range of $3.30 to $3.45 per share, an increase of 68 percent at the mid-point versus 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.01 per share, reflecting the improvement in operating EBITDA, lower interest expense and the benefit of a lower share count."

"We also expect a strong first quarter of 2021 with net sales between $3.75 and $3.85 billion, an increase of 4 percent at the mid-point versus 1Q 2020 net sales of $3.7 billion, operating EBITDA between $950 and $970 million, an increase of 6 percent at the mid-point versus 1Q 2020 operating EBITDA of $907 million, and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.75 to $0.77 per share, an increase of 58 percent at the mid-point versus 1Q 2020 adjusted EPS of $0.48 per share," Koch stated.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company, including allocating resources. DuPont's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional information related to the ongoing performance of DuPont to offer a more meaningful comparison related to future results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 13 and on the Investors section of the Company's website. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. The Company has not provided forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain future events. These events include, among others, the impact of portfolio changes, including asset sales, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; contingent liabilities related to litigation, environmental and indemnifications matters; impairments and discrete tax items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

Pro forma adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted ("Pro forma adjusted EPS"), is defined as pro forma earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted, excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired as part of the DWDP Merger, after-tax impact of non-operating pension / other post employment benefits ("OPEB") benefits / charges and the after-tax impact of costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the criteria to be recorded as discontinued operations. Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted ("Adjusted EPS"), is defined as earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted, excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired as part of the DWDP Merger and the after-tax impact of non-operating pension / OPEB benefits / charges. Although amortization of EID intangibles acquired as part of the DWDP Merger is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of additional intangible assets. Management estimates amortization expense in 2021 associated with intangibles acquired as part of the DWDP Merger to be approximately $490 million on a pre-tax basis, or approximately $0.70 per share.

Pro forma operating EBITDA, is defined as earnings (i.e. pro forma income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating pension / OPEB benefits / charges, and foreign exchange gains / losses, excluding the impact of costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the criteria to be recorded as discontinued operations and adjusted to exclude significant items. Operating EBITDA, is defined as earnings (i.e. income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating pension / OPEB benefits / charges, and foreign exchange gains / losses, adjusted to exclude significant items. Operating EBITDA margin is calculated as operating EBITDA divided by net sales.

Significant items are items that arise outside the ordinary course of the Company's business that management believes may cause misinterpretation of underlying business performance, both historical and future, based on a combination of some or all of the item's size, unusual nature and infrequent occurrence. Management classifies as significant items certain costs and expenses associated with integration and separation activities related to transformational acquisitions and divestitures as they are considered unrelated to ongoing business performance.

Organic Sales is defined as net sales excluding the impacts of currency and portfolio.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by/used for operating activities less capital expenditures. As a result, free cash flow represents cash that is available to the Company, after investing in its asset base, to fund obligations using the Company's primary source of liquidity, cash provided by operating activities. Management believes free cash flow, even though it may be defined differently from other companies, is useful to investors, analysts and others to evaluate the Company's cash flow and financial performance, and it is an integral measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

(1) Adjusted EPS, operating EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 7 for further discussion. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, including details of significant items begins on page 13 of this communication. (2) Subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 5,252

$ 5,204

$ 20,397

$ 21,512

Cost of sales 3,521

3,408

13,522

14,056

Research and development expenses 216

231

860

955

Selling, general and administrative expenses 537

650

2,235

2,663

Amortization of intangibles 528

295

2,119

1,050

Restructuring and asset related charges - net 42

24

849

314

Goodwill impairment charges —

—

3,214

1,175

Integration and separation costs 125

193

594

1,342

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 19

(48)

191

84

Sundry income (expense) - net 48

9

675

153

Interest expense 194

175

767

668

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 156

189

(2,897)

(474)

(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations (123)

(2)

(23)

140

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 279

191

(2,874)

(614)

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (49)

(3)

(49)

1,214

Net income (loss) 230

188

(2,923)

600

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8

12

28

102

Net income (loss) available for DuPont common stockholders $ 222

$ 176

$ (2,951)

$ 498



Per common share data:







Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.24

$ (3.95)

$ (0.86)

(Loss) Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic (0.07)

—

(0.07)

1.53

Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.30

$ 0.24

$ (4.01)

$ 0.67

Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.24

$ (3.95)

$ (0.86)

(Loss) Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted (0.07)

—

(0.07)

1.53

Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.24

$ (4.01)

$ 0.67



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 734.6

740.7

735.5

746.3

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 735.4

742.0

735.5

746.3



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In millions, except share and per share amounts (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,544

$ 1,540

Accounts and notes receivable - net 3,551

3,802

Inventories 3,726

4,319

Other current assets 246

338

Assets held for sale 810

—

Total current assets 10,877

9,999

Property



Property, plant and equipment 15,982

15,112

Less: Accumulated depreciation 5,997

4,969

Property, plant and equipment - net 9,985

10,143

Other Assets



Goodwill 30,244

33,151

Other intangible assets 11,144

13,593

Restricted cash 6,206

—

Investments and noncurrent receivables 1,083

1,260

Deferred income tax assets 234

189

Deferred charges and other assets 1,131

1,014

Total other assets 50,042

49,207

Total Assets $ 70,904

$ 69,349

Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities



Short-term borrowings and finance lease obligations $ 5

$ 3,830

Accounts payable 2,964

2,934

Income taxes payable 205

240

Accrued and other current liabilities 1,385

1,342

Liabilities related to assets held for sale 140

—

Total current liabilities 4,699

8,346

Long-Term Debt 21,806

13,617

Other Noncurrent Liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities 2,905

3,467

Pension and other post employment benefits - noncurrent 1,348

1,172

Other noncurrent obligations 1,076

1,191

Total other noncurrent liabilities 5,329

5,830

Total Liabilities $ 31,834

$ 27,793

Commitments and contingent liabilities



Stockholders' Equity



Common stock (authorized 1,666,666,667 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2020: 734,204,054 shares; 2019: 738,564,728 shares) 7

7

Additional paid-in capital 50,039

50,796

(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (11,586)

(8,400)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 44

(1,416)

Total DuPont stockholders' equity 38,504

40,987

Noncontrolling interests 566

569

Total equity 39,070

41,556

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 70,904

$ 69,349



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In millions (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities



Net (loss) income $ (2,923)

$ 600

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 3,094

3,195

Credit for deferred income tax and other tax related items (692)

(768)

Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (in excess of) less than dividends received (87)

909

Net periodic pension benefit cost (credit) 37

(55)

Pension contributions (98)

(697)

Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments (642)

(149)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net 849

588

Goodwill impairment charges 3,214

1,175

Amortization of merger-related inventory step-up —

253

Other net loss 175

338

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



Accounts and notes receivable 308

(2,227)

Inventories 570

387

Accounts payable 177

(1,049)

Other assets and liabilities, net 113

(1,091)

Cash provided by operating activities 4,095

1,409

Investing Activities



Capital expenditures (1,194)

(2,472)

Investment in gas field developments —

(25)

Proceeds from sales of property, businesses, and ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates, net

of cash divested 1,033

299

Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired (70)

(180)

Purchases of investments (1)

(197)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 1

242

Other investing activities, net 29

20

Cash used for investing activities (202)

(2,313)

Financing Activities



Changes in short-term borrowings (1,829)

2,735

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 8,275

4,005

Payments on long-term debt (2,031)

(6,900)

Purchases of common stock (232)

(2,329)

Proceeds from issuance of Company stock 57

85

Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements (15)

(84)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (50)

(27)

Dividends paid to stockholders (882)

(1,611)

Cash held by Dow and Corteva at the respective Distributions —

(7,315)

Debt extinguishment costs —

(104)

Other financing activities, net (55)

(5)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 3,238

(11,550)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 67

9

Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,198

(12,445)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period 1,577

8,591

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period —

5,431

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,577

14,022

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period 8,775

1,577

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period —

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,775

$ 1,577



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Operations

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 As Reported Pro Forma 1 Net sales $ 20,397

$ 21,512

Cost of sales 13,522

14,078

Research and development expenses 860

955

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,235

2,663

Amortization of intangibles 2,119

1,050

Restructuring and asset related charges - net 849

314

Goodwill impairment charges 3,214

1,175

Integration and separation costs 594

1,169

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 191

84

Sundry income (expense) - net 675

153

Interest expense 767

697

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,897)

(352)

(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations (23)

170

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (2,874)

(522)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations 28

30

Net loss from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders $ (2,902)

$ (552)







Per common share data:



Loss per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (3.95)

$ (0.74)

Loss per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (3.95)

$ (0.74)







Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 735.5

746.3

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 735.5

746.3





1. Refer to page 17 for additional detail on the pro forma adjustments included in the pro forma Consolidated Statements of Operations.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Electronics & Imaging $ 1,021

$ 937

$ 3,814

$ 3,554

Nutrition & Biosciences 1,502

1,458

6,059

6,076

Transportation & Industrial 1,168

1,155

4,189

4,950

Safety & Construction 1,224

1,250

4,993

5,201

Non-Core 337

404

1,342

1,731

Total $ 5,252

$ 5,204

$ 20,397

$ 21,512

U.S. & Canada $ 1,601

$ 1,698

$ 6,476

$ 7,122

EMEA 1 1,167

1,129

4,572

5,027

Asia Pacific 2,189

2,077

8,234

8,113

Latin America 295

300

1,115

1,250

Total $ 5,252

$ 5,204

$ 20,397

$ 21,512



Net Sales Variance by Segment

and Geographic Region Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Local Price &

Product Mix Volume Total

Organic Currency Portfolio / Other Total

Percent change from prior year

(Unaudited)

Electronics & Imaging (2) % 10 % 8 % 2 % (1) % 9 %

Nutrition & Biosciences 1

1

2

1

—

3



Transportation & Industrial (4)

3

(1)

2

—

1



Safety & Construction 1

(7)

(6)

1

3

(2)



Non-Core 1

(1)

—

1

(18)

(17)



Total (1) % 1 % — % 2 % (1) % 1 %

U.S. & Canada (1) % (2) % (3) % — % (3) % (6) %

EMEA 1 (1)

(1)

(2)

4

1

3



Asia Pacific (1)

4

3

2

—

5



Latin America 3

—

3

(5)

—

(2)



Total (1) % 1 % — % 2 % (1) % 1 %



Net Sales Variance by Segment

and Geographic Region Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Local Price &

Product Mix Volume Total

Organic Currency Portfolio / Other Total

Percent change from prior year

(Unaudited)

Electronics & Imaging (1) % 8 % 7 % — % — % 7 %

Nutrition & Biosciences 1

—

1

(1)

—

—



Transportation & Industrial (4)

(11)

(15)

—

—

(15)



Safety & Construction 2

(8)

(6)

—

2

(4)



Non-Core 3

(14)

(11)

—

(11)

(22)



Total — % (4) % (4) % — % (1) % (5) %

U.S. & Canada (1) % (7) % (8) % — % (1) % (9) %

EMEA 1 —

(9)

(9)

—

—

(9)



Asia Pacific (1)

2

1

—

—

1



Latin America 4

(9)

(5)

(5)

(1)

(11)



Total — % (4) % (4) % — % (1) % (5) %



1. Europe, Middle East and Africa.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Operating EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Electronics & Imaging $ 323

$ 293

$ 1,210

$ 1,147

Nutrition & Biosciences 341

317

1,523

1,406

Transportation & Industrial 317

277

916

1,313

Safety & Construction 310

311

1,351

1,419

Non-Core 19

216

168

512

Corporate (24)

(27)

(126)

(157)

Total $ 1,286

$ 1,387

$ 5,042

$ 5,640











Equity in Earnings of Nonconsolidated Affiliates Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Equity earnings (GAAP) $ 19

$ (48)

$ 191

$ 84

Significant items included in equity earnings 1 —

225

—

228

Equity earnings included in operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19

$ 177

$ 191

$ 312











Equity earnings included in operating EBITDA by segment





Electronics & Imaging $ 8

$ 6

$ 35

$ 24

Nutrition & Biosciences 2

(1)

4

(1)

Transportation & Industrial 1

1

4

4

Safety & Construction 7

5

26

27

Non-Core 1

166

122

258

Total equity earnings included in operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19

$ 177

$ 191

$ 312



1. Primarily reflects a net charge related to a joint venture in the Non-Core segment. Refer to pages 14 and 15 for additional information.









Reconciliation of "Income (Loss) from continuing operations, net of tax"

to "Operating EBITDA" Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP) $ 279

$ 191

$ (2,874)

$ (522)

+ (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations (123)

(2)

(23)

170

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 156

$ 189

$ (2,897)

$ (352)

+ Depreciation and amortization 768

533

3,094

2,066

- Interest income 1 3

5

10

55

+ Interest expense 2 155

175

674

697

- Non-operating pension/OPEB benefit 1 8

14

32

74

- Foreign exchange losses, net 1 (15)

(9)

(56)

(110)

+ Costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture

businesses 3 —

—

—

256

- Significant items (203)

(500)

(4,157)

(2,992)

Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,286

$ 1,387

$ 5,042

$ 5,640



1. Included in "Sundry income (expense) - net." 2. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 excludes N&B financing fee amortization. Refer to pages 14 and 15 for details of significant items. 3. Costs previously allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the definition of expenses related to discontinued operations in accordance with ASC 205.

Reconciliation of "Cash provided by operating activities" to Free Cash

Flow Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) 1 $ 1,301

$ 578

$ 4,095

$ 1,409



Capital expenditures (272)

(381)

(1,194)

(2,472)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,029

$ 197

$ 2,901

$ (1,063)





1. Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows included in the schedules above for major GAAP cash flow categories as well as further detail relating to the changes in "Cash provided by operating activities" for the twelve month periods noted. In addition, 2019 includes cash activity related to Dow and Corteva prior to the DWDP Distributions.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results (GAAP) $ 156

$ 271

$ 0.37



Less: Significant items







Integration and separation costs 4 (125)

(114)

(0.16)

Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 5 (42)

(31)

(0.04)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net Gain on divestitures 6 3

4

0.01

Sundry income (expense) - net N&B financing activities - net 7 (39)

(31)

(0.04)

Interest expense; Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related item 8 —

106

0.14

Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (203)

$ (66)

$ (0.09)



Less: Merger-related amortization of intangibles (480)

(368)

(0.50)

Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit 8

7

0.01

Sundry income (expense) - net Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 831

$ 698

$ 0.95





Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results (GAAP) $ 189

$ 179

$ 0.24



Less: Significant items







Integration and separation costs 4 (193)

(148)

(0.21)

Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 5 (25)

(17)

(0.02)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net; Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates Net change related to a joint venture 9 (208)

(158)

(0.21)

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates; Cost of sales Income tax related item 10 (74)

(23)

(0.03)

Sundry income (expense) - net Total significant items $ (500)

$ (346)

$ (0.47)



Less: Merger-related amortization of intangibles (247)

(191)

(0.26)

Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit 14

12

0.02

Sundry income (expense) - net; Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Adjusted pro forma results (non-GAAP) $ 922

$ 704

$ 0.95





1. Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes. 2. Net income (loss) from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted. 4. Integration and separation costs related to the separation of the Nutrition & Biosciences business and post-DWDP Merger integration. 5. Includes Board approved restructuring plans and other asset related charges. 6. Reflects a post closing adjustment related to the sale of the trichlorosilane business ("TCS") and equity stake in Hemlock Semiconductor JV (collectively, "TCS/Hemlock") within the Non-Core segment. 7. Includes interest expense, net and financing fee amortization related to committed financing incurred in connection with the intended separation of the N&B Business. 8. Includes an $106 million tax benefit primarily related to capital loss triggered as part of tax planning. 9. Reflects the Company's share of net charges related to its investment in the HSC Group, consisting of $456 million in asset impairment charges, primarily fixed assets, offset slightly by benefits associated with certain customer contract settlements of $248 million deemed non-recurring in nature. 10. Includes a pretax charges of $74 million ($64 million net of tax benefit) related to tax indemnifications, primarily associated with an adjustment to a one-time transition tax liability required by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results (GAAP) $ (2,897)

$ (2,902)

$ (3.95)



Less: Significant items







Integration and separation costs 4 (594)

(477)

(0.65)

Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 5 (188)

(144)

(0.20)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net Goodwill impairment charges 6 (3,214)

(3,214)

(4.37)

Goodwill impairment charges Asset impairment charges 7 (661)

(503)

(0.68)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net Gain on divestitures 8 593

338

0.46

Sundry income (expense) - net N&B financing activities - net 9 (93)

(72)

(0.10)

Interest expense; Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related item 10 —

140

0.19

Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (4,157)

$ (3,932)

$ (5.35)



Less: Merger-related amortization of intangibles (1,918)

(1,469)

(1.99)

Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit 32

25

0.03

Sundry income (expense) - net Adjusted results (non-GAAP) 3,146

2,474

$ 3.36





Significant Items Impacting Pro Forma Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Pro forma results (GAAP) $ (352)

$ (552)

$ (0.74)



Less: Significant items







Integration and separation costs 4 (1,169)

(895)

(1.21)

Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 5 (255)

(195)

(0.26)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net; Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates Goodwill impairment charges 11 (1,175)

(1,173)

(1.57)

Goodwill impairment charges Asset impairment charges 12 (63)

(47)

(0.06)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net Net charge related to a joint venture 13 (208)

(158)

(0.21)

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates; Cost of sales Income tax related item 14 (122)

(128)

(0.17)

Sundry income (expense) - net; Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (2,992)

$ (2,596)

$ (3.48)



Less: Merger-related amortization of intangibles (845)

(660)

(0.88)

Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit 74

67

0.08

Sundry income (expense) - net Less: Costs historically allocated to the materials

science and agriculture businesses 15 (256)

(197)

(0.26)

Cost of sales; Research and development expense; Selling, general and administrative expenses Adjusted pro forma results (non-GAAP) $ 3,667

$ 2,834

$ 3.80





1. Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes. 2. Net income (loss) from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted. 4. Integration and separation costs related to post-DWDP Merger integration, the DWDP Distributions and, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, the separation of the Nutrition & Biosciences business. 5. Includes Board approved restructuring plans and other asset related charges. 6. Reflects non-cash goodwill impairment charges recorded as follows: $533 million charge recorded in the first quarter 2020 related to the Non-Core segment; a $2,498 million charge recorded in the second quarter 2020 related to the Transportation & Industrial segment, and $183 million in charges recorded in the third quarter of 2020 related to the Non-Core segment. 7. Reflects a $270 million pre-tax impairment charge recorded in first quarter 2020 related to a long-lived asset group within the Non-Core segment, a $21 million pre-tax impairment charge recorded in the second quarter 2020 related to other intangible assets within the Transportation & Industrial segment, and $370 million in pre-tax impairment charges recorded in third quarter 2020 related to long-lived asset groups and other intangible assets within the Non-Core segment. 8. Reflects a gain on the first quarter 2020 sale of the Company's Compound Semiconductor Solutions business within the Electronics & Imaging segment and a net benefit related to the third quarter 2020 sale of TCS/Hemlock, which includes a settlement of a supply contract dispute, within the Non-Core segment. 9. Includes interest expense, net and financing fee amortization related to committed financing in connection with the intended separation of the N&B Business. 10. Includes an $106 million tax benefit primarily related to capital loss triggered as part of tax planning. 11. Reflects goodwill impairment charges related to the Nutrition & Biosciences and Non-Core segments. 12. Reflects an impairment charge related to an equity method investment within the Nutrition & Biosciences segment. 13. Reflects the Company's share of net charges related to its investment in the HSC Group, consisting of $456 million in asset impairment charges, primarily fixed assets, offset slightly by benefits associated with certain customer contract settlements of $248 million deemed non-recurring in nature. 14. Includes a pretax charges of $74 million ($64 million net of tax benefit) related to tax indemnifications, primarily associated with an adjustment to a onetime transition tax liability required by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and a $48 million charge which reflects a reduction in gross proceeds from lower withholding taxes related to a prior year legal settlement. 15. Costs previously allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the definition of expenses related to discontinued operations in accordance with ASC 205.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Supplemental Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Financial Information

Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Income Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts DuPont 1 Pro Forma

Adjustments2 Pro Forma Net sales $ 21,512

$ —

$ 21,512

Cost of sales 14,056

22

14,078

Research and development expenses 955

—

955

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,663

—

2,663

Amortization of intangibles 1,050

—

1,050

Restructuring and asset related charges - net 314

—

314

Goodwill impairment charges 1,175

—

1,175

Integration and separation costs 1,342

(173)

1,169

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 84

—

84

Sundry income (expense) - net 153

—

153

Interest expense 668

29

697

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (474)

122

(352)

Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 140

30

170

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (614)

92

(522)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations 30

—

30

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to DuPont $ (644)

$ 92

$ (552)









Per common share data:





Loss per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.86)



$ (0.74)

Loss per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.86)



$ (0.74)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 746.3



746.3

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 746.3



746.3



1. See the historical U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. 2. Certain pro forma adjustments were made to illustrate the estimated effects of the DWDP Transactions, assuming that the DWDP Transactions had occurred on January 1, 2018. The pro forma adjustments are consistent with those identified and disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 7, 2019. The adjustments include the impact to "Cost of sales" of different pricing than historical intercompany and intracompany practices related to various supply agreements entered into in connection with the Dow Distribution, adjustments to "Integration and separation costs" to eliminate one time transaction costs directly attributable to the DWDP Distributions, and adjustments to "Interest expense" to reflect the impact of the DWDP Financings.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Supplemental Unaudited Recast Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, DuPont will reflect the Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business as discontinued operations for current and historical periods. The information presented below for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2020, reflects a reconciliation between select DuPont historical results and estimated preliminary unaudited historical results recast to exclude the N&B business as discontinued operations. The preliminary recast historical information is subject to change as the Company finalizes N&B discontinued operations accounting. Also included below are certain supplemental unaudited financial measures that are considered non-GAAP. Refer to page 7 of this release for additional information on these measures.



Net Sales Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

In millions (Unaudited) DuPont

Historical N&B D

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast

Net sales $ 20,397

$ (6,059)

$ 14,338













Reconciliation of "Income (Loss) from continuing operations, net of tax" to "Operating

EBITDA" Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



In millions (Unaudited) DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP) $ (2,874)

$ 468

$ (2,406)



+ (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations (23)

183

160



Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (2,897)

$ 651

$ (2,246)



+ Depreciation and amortization 3,094

(1,721)

1,373



- Interest income 10

2

12



+ Interest expense 674

(2)

672



- Non-operating pension/OPEB benefit 32

(2)

30



- Foreign exchange losses, net (56)

17

(39)



- Significant items (4,157)

514

(3,643)



Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,042

$ (1,603)

$ 3,439





Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net Income 2 EPS 3 DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast Reported results $ (2,897)

$ 651

$ (2,246)

$ (2,902)

$ 468

$ (2,434)

$ (3.95)

$ 0.64

$ (3.31)

Less: Significant items (4,157)

514

(3,643)

(3,932)

388

(3,544)

(5.35)

0.53

(4.82)

Less: Merger-related amortization of intangibles (1,918)

1,417

(501)

(1,469)

1,080

(389)

(1.99)

1.46

(0.53)

Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit 32

(2)

30

25

(1)

24

0.03

—

0.03

Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 3,146

$ (1,278)

$ 1,868

$ 2,474

$ (999)

$ 1,475

$ 3.36

$ (1.35)

$ 2.01



1. Loss from continuing operations before income taxes. 2. Net loss from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. 3. Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted. Based on historical weighted-average shares as previously reported.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Supplemental Unaudited Recast Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures



Net Sales Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

In millions (Unaudited) DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast

Net sales $ 5,221

$ (1,551)

$ 3,670













Reconciliation of "Income (Loss) from continuing operations, net of tax" to "Operating

EBITDA" Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



In millions (Unaudited) DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP) $ (610)

$ 60

$ (550)



+ Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 44

50

94



Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (566)

$ 110

$ (456)



+ Depreciation and amortization 772

(427)

345



- Interest income 2

—

2



+ Interest expense 173

(2)

171



- Non-operating pension/OPEB benefit 11

—

11



- Foreign exchange losses, net (8)

5

(3)



- Significant items (947)

90

(857)



Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,321

$ (414)

$ 907





Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net Income 2 EPS 3 DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast DuPont

Historical N&B

Discontinued

Operations DuPont

Recast Reported results $ (566)

$ 110

$ (456)

$ (616)

$ 60

$ (556)

$ (0.83)

$ 0.08

$ (0.75)

Less: Significant items (947)

90

(857)

(873)

51

(822)

(1.18)

0.07

(1.11)

Less: Merger-related amortization of intangibles (482)

353

(129)

(368)

268

(100)

(0.50)

0.37

(0.13)

Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit 11

—

11

8

—

8

0.01

—

0.01

Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 852

$ (333)

$ 519

$ 617

$ (259)

$ 358

$ 0.84

$ (0.36)

$ 0.48



1. Loss from continuing operations before income taxes. 2. Net loss from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. 3. Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted. Based on historical weighted-average shares as previously reported.

