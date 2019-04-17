DuPont Unveils Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Solutions at Auto Shanghai 2019

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers (T&AP), a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, introduced a series of applications from its innovative electric and hybrid vehicle solutions portfolio during Auto Shanghai 2019. The anticipated release of practical applications is the first since the company announced its AHEAD™ (Accelerating Hybrid-Electric Autonomous Driving) initiative launched last September. Designed to bring customers solutions and material capabilities, AHEAD™ promises varied applications in vehicle electrification, autonomy, connectivity and associated infrastructure.

With new technologies including digitalization, sustainability policies, and changing consumer preferences, the automotive industry is experiencing the most disruptive period in its history. Four technology-driven trends: diverse mobility, autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity are driving the industry's transformation, and major automakers are increasing their investments in the fields of new energy technologies. A recent report from Boston Consulting Group cites that 50% of vehicles will be electrified by 2030. Electric vehicles will grow from 3 million units in 2017 to 125 million by 2030 according to International Energy Agency forecasts. In addition, a series of factors including tightening government subsidy policies and changing consumer demands have forced automakers to constantly innovate on new energy vehicles: increasing driving range, shortening charging time, and reducing the overall purchase cost.

In order to meet the requirements of these new trends, critical innovation challenges including thermal management, safety, NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness), lightweighting, connectivity, sensing and control, durability and charging infrastructure must be solved in the value chain. AHEAD™ was developed to support OEMs and address their transformation challenges.

More Efficient Battery Pack Components and Thermal Management System

Thermal management is important for the overall safety performance of a battery system as well as for the prevention of Li-Ion battery cell chemistry deterioration. BETASEAL™ TC, Thermal-Conductive Interface Material used in support of thermal management (heating and cooling) for battery modules delivers amongst others safety and range extension. Its primary function is to homogenously manage the temperature for battery cells in order to mitigate thermal runaway risks. Our Thermal-conductive Interface Materials (AKA gap fillers) offer in-cycle time dispensing and pressure management that is needed to assemble the modules. They also provide excellent flowability (wetting) and demountability to accommodate repairs. DuPont is closely involved in the qualification phase with multiple OEMs globally.

used in support of thermal management (heating and cooling) for battery modules delivers amongst others safety and range extension. Its primary function is to homogenously manage the temperature for battery cells in order to mitigate thermal runaway risks. Our Thermal-conductive Interface Materials (AKA gap fillers) offer in-cycle time dispensing and pressure management that is needed to assemble the modules. They also provide excellent flowability (wetting) and demountability to accommodate repairs. DuPont is closely involved in the qualification phase with multiple OEMs globally. Equally important is the durability of the battery pack, because the batteries should last as long as the vehicle, which can be up to 15 years. BETAFORCE™ TC, Thermal-Conductive Adhesive , in addition to its primary function, which is providing thermal management capabilities, can be used when an application requires vibration inhibitions, variations and tensions caused by thermal differences between substrates critical for the durability over the vehicle lifetime. These adhesives can enable the assembly of light and economical substrates while keeping process steps and VOCs to a minimum. Typical applications include bonding battery cells into a battery module tray, frames and cooling units.

, in addition to its primary function, which is providing thermal management capabilities, can be used when an application requires vibration inhibitions, variations and tensions caused by thermal differences between substrates critical for the durability over the vehicle lifetime. These adhesives can enable the assembly of light and economical substrates while keeping process steps and VOCs to a minimum. Typical applications include bonding battery cells into a battery module tray, frames and cooling units. All electric vehicles require a more efficient cooling systems to maintain a stable working environment for their battery pack and E Driving system. As the largest PA612 supplier in the world, DuPont has a broad product offering to meet the high demand of BEV and HEV cooling systems. Cooling pipe made from DuPont ™ Zytel® PA612 LCPA long-chain polyamides provides an excellent combination of high flexibility, light weighting, strength, hydrolysis and automotive fluid resistance in comparison to rubber cooling hoses. Zytel® PA612 LCPA is used by Chinaust Group, a leading fluid management solutions provider, in its manufacturing of driving systems cooling pipe. This cooling system is fitted into the Electric SUV of Weltmeister Motors which is a new energy vehicles and transportation solution provider established in 2015 in China .

More Reliable NVH Solutions

DuPont ™ Zytel ® XT70G35HSL provides excellent features for metal replacement, including high temperature resistance, welding performance, NVH improvement, and lightweighting benefits, and can be blow molded into complex air ducts. It helps to simplify the processing procedures, reduce overall cost and weight, and improve parts durability and reliability. Zytel ® XT70G35HSL is already used by Dongfeng CACs, Geely resonators, Hyundai twin turbo T-joints, and BMWs I2ACACs.

provides excellent features for metal replacement, including high temperature resistance, welding performance, NVH improvement, and lightweighting benefits, and can be blow molded into complex air ducts. It helps to simplify the processing procedures, reduce overall cost and weight, and improve parts durability and reliability. is already used by Dongfeng CACs, Geely resonators, Hyundai twin turbo T-joints, and BMWs I2ACACs. DuPont™ Vespel ® parts offer exceptional tribological, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties and helps reduce cost by extending service life, improving energy efficiency and reliability, reduce NVH. Thinner, lighter Vespel ® SP-21D thrust washers replace metal needle bearings in AT for rear-drive vehicles. The AT's superior response time delivers both exciting acceleration and a quiet, leisurely experience depending on the driver's desire – while still improving fuel efficiency.

parts offer exceptional tribological, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties and helps reduce cost by extending service life, improving energy efficiency and reliability, reduce NVH. Thinner, lighter thrust washers replace metal needle bearings in AT for rear-drive vehicles. The AT's superior response time delivers both exciting acceleration and a quiet, leisurely experience depending on the driver's desire – while still improving fuel efficiency. DuPont ™ Molykote® Noise Reduction Greases G-1056, G-1057, G-1067 are high performance lubricant greases with excellent NVH reduction, ultralow oil bleed, reduced friction wear, contamination and corrosion, compatible with most plastics. Molykote® G-1056 Grease is widely used in automotive body and interior components such as power slider door rail, actuators, EPB. Molykote® G-1057 Grease is a translucent grease, especially working for noise reduction at low temperature. Molykote® G-1067 Grease is widely used for sunroof guide slide, dashboard buttons, electrical tail door, excellent lubrication performance on glass-fiber-reinforced plastics.

Better Lightweight Solutions

When the goal is reducing weight, improving strength, enhancing durability, increasing thermal performance or simplifying processing, DuPont ™ Zytel ® HTN high-performance polyamide resin is a logical choice. Zytel ® HTN can replace metal parts that must withstand high temperature tolerances (such as engine cooling, handheld devices, and non-halogenated connectors), while reducing total cost and weight through parts consolidation. Particularly important to the rapidly growing FCEV market where parts need to perform better under critical conditions, Zytel® HTN high performance polyamide can be applied in the structural components of the stack and to the cooling system components of the BOP (Balance of Plant). These high-performance resins are available in specific grades that sustain high strength and stiffness over a wide range of temperatures, chemicals and moisture exposure.

high-performance polyamide resin is a logical choice. can replace metal parts that must withstand high temperature tolerances (such as engine cooling, handheld devices, and non-halogenated connectors), while reducing total cost and weight through parts consolidation. Particularly important to the rapidly growing FCEV market where parts need to perform better under critical conditions, high performance polyamide can be applied in the structural components of the stack and to the cooling system components of the BOP (Balance of Plant). These high-performance resins are available in specific grades that sustain high strength and stiffness over a wide range of temperatures, chemicals and moisture exposure. Zytel ® HTN is used in the fuel cell powertrains such as various parts of the stack and thermal management system of Hyundai Motors Nexo vehicle brands. Zytel ® HTN can be injection molded into complex designs. It can also be laser welded to simplify the assembly process, reduce overall cost and weight, and improve durability and reliability.

is used in the fuel cell powertrains such as various parts of the stack and thermal management system of Hyundai Motors Nexo vehicle brands. can be injection molded into complex designs. It can also be laser welded to simplify the assembly process, reduce overall cost and weight, and improve durability and reliability. One very effective way for OEMs to improve the fuel efficiency of engines, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and meet government regulations is to apply turbo charging technology. DuPont ™ Hytrel ® HTR8808 is a high heat resistance improved TPC-ET which offers integrated blow moulding automotive air duct solutions in the 150-160°C temperature range for long term, and 180°C for short term, to improve current using flexible – rigid – flexible air duct construction for weight saving and cost saving.

is a high heat resistance improved TPC-ET which offers integrated blow moulding automotive air duct solutions in the 150-160°C temperature range for long term, and 180°C for short term, to improve current using flexible – rigid – flexible air duct construction for weight saving and cost saving. Multi-material bonding solutions like BETAFORCE™ and BETAMATE™ enable the use of dissimilar materials and help achieve lightweighting goals, for example to help compensate for the battery mass. Lightweight multi-material Car body designs, battery packs and battery frames benefit from these adhesives, which also help manage differences in thermal expansion. An additional advantage is that these solutions support a range of robotic as well as manual application methods, including bead, injection and gap-filling.

"AHEAD™ is a cross business program of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division meant to capitalize on synergies in materials development across DuPont. AHEAD™ provides automotive industry partners one stop solution for varied applications in vehicle electrification, autonomy, connectivity and the supporting infrastructure space." said Tina Wu, Global Vice President Commercial Performance Solutions, DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers.

A great example of the value DuPont's capabilities, technology and engineering solutions bring to the transportation industry is the recent multi-year strategic technical partnership to deliver new technology, beginning with hybrid and electric powertrain innovative solutions to help advance Formula 1 and other racing programs. Through a shared vision to address unique challenges in the rapidly changing mainstream automotive industry, Renault Sport Racing and DuPont will explore opportunities to co-innovate and accelerate development of new technology for future consumer and road car applications, leveraging their leading engineering polymers and adhesives solutions which play a vital role today in lightweighting, thermal management, connectivity and improved safety.

Engagement in the electrification trend goes down to value chain partners of DuPont - xEV OEM NIO and battery producer CATL. The vision is to jointly develop innovative material solutions to help electric vehicle in lightweighting, emission reduction and safety. Solutions like BETAMATE™ and BETAFORCE™ structural adhesives, Zytel® nylon, Nomex® fiber from DuPont are contributing to the development of next-generation electric cars and batteries.

With its mission to advance the efficiency of sustainable transportation, DuPont plans to feature more AHEAD™ technologies at upcoming industry events through 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.ahead.dupont.com.

