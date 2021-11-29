Durable Medical Equipment Market in the US to grow by USD 19.55 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Arjo AB & Cardinal Health Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The growth of the durable medical equipment market share in US by the monitoring and therapeutic devices segment has been significant for revenue-generating. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the durable medical equipment market size in US.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing geriatric population and the rising number of hospitals will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of durable medical equipment will restrict the market growth. The durable medical equipment market in US analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The durable medical equipment market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Arjo AB, Cardinal Health Inc., Compass Health Brands, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Kaye Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., NewLeaf Health LLC, NOVA Medical Products, and Sunrise Medical LLC, etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Arjo AB - The company offers a wide range of durable medical equipment and integrated solutions for VTE prevention, hygiene, pressure injury prevention, patient handling, diagnostics, disinfection, and medical beds.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers a wide range of durable medical equipment such as bath accessories and safety, mobility products, and exam room equipment.

Compass Health Brands - The company offers a wide range of durable medical equipment such as bath safety, overbed tables, wheelchairs among others through its subsidiary Carex Health Brands.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the durable medical equipment market in US report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into monitoring and therapeutic devices, personal mobility devices, and bathroom safety devices, and medical furniture

By End Users, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Durable Medical Equipment Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arjo AB, Cardinal Health Inc., Compass Health Brands, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Kaye Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., NewLeaf Health LLC, NOVA Medical Products, and Sunrise Medical LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

