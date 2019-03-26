Durable Medical Equipment Market Size Worth $271.0 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global durable medical equipment (DME) market size is expected to reach USD 271.0 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by rise in chronic diseases, such as kidney failures and cancer. Moreover, technological advancements along with strong reimbursement scenario will boost the DME market further. For instance, in January 2019, WHILL, Inc., a U.S.-based personal electric vehicle, introduced new technology WHILL autonomous drive at the Consumer Electronic Sow held at the Las Vegas. In the past, Medicare has taken steps to bring reimbursement of DME products in line with other payers.

Key suggestions from the report:

Personal mobility devices emerged as the largest segment owing to the launch of technologically advanced products with more comfort and portability

Nursing homes is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the study period as these facilities offer custodial care like skilled care, such as bathing and dressing

Europe led the market with the largest share in 2018 and will witness a steady growth in future on account of the presence of major companies in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to the presence of a large target population base and improving healthcare facilities

Some of the key companies in the global DME market are Invacare Corporation; ArjoHuntleigh; Stryker Corporation; Hill Rom, Inc.; Drive Medical; GF Health Products, Inc.; Sunrise Medical; Medline Industries, Inc.; and Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use (Hospitals, Nursing Homes), By Region (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/durable-medical-equipment-dme-market

In this direction, in December 2015, the Center for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS) issued a new rule of prior authorization process for DME, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS). The DMEPOS includes the master list of 135 items, which require prior authorization before beneficiary receives an item. In addition, growing geriatric population across the globe is likely to contribute to the industry expansion. People aged 60 years or above are more prone to health issues, such as diabetes, mobility issues, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and other lifestyle problems. This creates demand for DME products. However, stringent regulatory guidelines in developed economies and lack of skilled professionals may limit the durable medical equipment market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

DME Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Personal Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs



Scooters



Walker and Rollators



Cranes and Crutches



Door Openers



Other Device

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Commodes and Toilets



Mattress and Bedding Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Blood Sugar Monitors



Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)



Infusion Pumps



Nebulizers



Oxygen Equipment



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)



Suction Pumps



Traction Equipment



Others Equipment

DME End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Other

DME Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

