Durabook Americas, Inc. Expands Operations with New Business Units

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced the establishment of two Durabook Americas, Inc. business units: a federal business unit servicing military and federal government customers; and, a commercial business unit, focusing on commercial, enterprise, public safety, state, and local government entities. The move comes in response to growth in sales over the past few years. These changes will be effective at the beginning of the company's 2020 fiscal year in the US market.

"The Durabook team has invested heavily in developing a line of rugged computing solutions that are tailored to the American market," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers in different markets. By appointing Joe Guest and Tom Wang as heads of their business units in the Americas, we will able to provide our customers with the superior products that they have come to expect from Durabook and to deliver even better, faster service."

The Durabook federal business unit will be led by industrial veteran Joe Guest, who has led military and federal sales for the company, along with the development of products for these markets. Mr. Guest has previously been working with Panasonic, and as a program manager with the US Air force. Tom Wang will lead the commercial business unit building on five years with Durabook and over 20 years in the industry, worked previously with Getac in product development, product marketing, and business development.

Rugged Computing Solutions

From tablets to laptops, Durabook offers powerful, rugged mobile options that can be customized to meet a variety of customer missions and tasks. Durabook also offers multiple semi-rugged devices to fit unique customer needs whether in the office or out in the field. The Durabook rugged computers are designed to reliably perform mission-critical tasks in the most challenging environments.

About Durabook Americas, Inc.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Driven to meet customer needs in the America's, Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested in-house to assure maximum quality and reliability. These cost-effective ruggedized laptops, tablets, and all-in-one PCs are high-performance solutions that increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment and deliver a low total cost of ownership for government and enterprise customers in markets like oil & gas, power & utilities, field service, military, and public safety.

For more information on Durabook, visit www.durabook.com.

About Twinhead International Corporation

Founded in 1984, Twinhead International Corporation is a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Twinhead invests heavily into research and development to strengthen core capability of design/manufacturing industrial solutions for companies around the globe. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, the company distributes its products globally.

