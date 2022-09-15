Durabook Introduces First Fanless 8" Fully Rugged Tablet with Intel's 12th Gen CPU

R8 is the world's only fanless 8" fully rugged tablet with 12th Gen Intel® processors, offering a unique combination of outstanding performance and ultimate portability for the modern mobile worker

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced the launch of its new Durabook R8, the world's first fanless 8" fully rugged tablet featuring 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors for exceptionally powerful user performance.

"Durabook devices are designed to meet the increasing demands of field service workers operating across some of the most demanding sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, logistics, field services and utility industries, as well as law enforcement departments and government agencies," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "These users often require both high performance and the convenience of portability, which are typically conflicting needs. Now, there is R8. The R8 meets all these requirements head-on, allowing workforces to boost efficiency and performance even in the harshest environments."

Revolutionary computing performance

The only 8" rugged tablet on the market equipped with 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors, the R8 provides an unrivaled combination of power and portability, weighing just 1.9 lbs. Its Pentium® Gold CPU offers a performance that's up to 450% faster than competitor devices running on Intel® Atom® processors and up to 800% for devices using Intel® Core™ processors. In addition, the tablet's Intel® Iris Xe Graphics boosts computing power to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real time, providing a reliable mobile solution to support digital and remote operations for diverse professional applications.

Fanless design for the most challenging environments

The R8's fanless design offers boundless customization capability and is purpose-built to manage the heaviest workloads while meeting the demands of the most challenging environments, including oil, gas, and mining. The R8 is designed to fit in the palm of the hand for ultimate mobility and is made with durability in mind. Certified with MIL-STD-810H to withstand drops of up to 6 feet, the device also boasts IP66 and ANSI/UL C1D2 certification. This makes it the perfect tool for field service professionals in a wide range of industries who require remote support to capture and access critical information while accurately and efficiently running diagnostics in all conditions, including potentially explosive atmospheres.

Unparalleled clarity and ultimate functionality

Featuring an 8" LCD (1280x800) display with Durabook's proprietary DynaVue® technology and up to 800 nits brightness, the R8 boasts exceptional viewing in every condition, including direct sunlight. Optimized for use in every challenging work environment, it also offers capacitive multi-touch performance with four user-selectable touch modes – glove, stylus, water, and finger – for improved accuracy in any work environment. This new rugged tablet also boasts supreme functionality. Expansion options include a barcode reader, ethernet RJ-45, serial port RS-232, RFID/NFC reader, smart card, and magnet stripe reader to increase usability for workers outside the traditional office environment.

Exceptional connectivity with long-life capability

Durabook knows that field workers need reliable, resistant, and highly versatile devices with continuous connectivity, so the R8 is built to meet these demands. Thunderbolt 4 technology offers more powerful, flexible connectivity with the modern workplace, while advanced wireless capability, including Intel® WI-FI 6E AX211, Bluetooth® V5.2, LTE, and GPS, improves communication and productivity in the field. This seamless connectivity means mobile workers can communicate with the central office whenever necessary. In addition, the rugged tablet's ultra-long battery life of up to 16 hours enables continuous performance, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Finally, its swappable battery means users can operate the device across multiple shifts without having to stop and charge.

Availability

Packed with Durabook's exceptional 3-Year Accidental Damage Warranty, the new R8 starts at $1,249 and is available for purchase now.

For full specs and more information, please visit: https://www.durabook.com/us/products/r8-tablet.

To find out more about becoming a reseller, please visit https://www.durabook.com/us/become-a-partner or contact [email protected].

ABOUT DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com.

