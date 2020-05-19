Durabook Unveils First Rugged Tablet with Intel's 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

"Most companies today have legacy systems and devices that they need to support. The U11 was developed specifically to be able to interface with both the most recent devices and those deployed even 20 years ago," said Tom Wang, president of Durabook Americas. "Our all-inclusive for all purposes Durabook U11 has it all. Within its extremely compact and rugged exterior, it packs an unprecedented number of productivity features as well as a generous amount of space for further expansion. It is the only fanless tablet in its class."

The unit is fully rugged and built to withstand extreme conditions and stand the test of high-stress field-use demands. Handy and efficient, the U11 keeps data and personnel safe in real time as it supports an active workforce. It ensures smooth-running operations, no matter where it is used or under what conditions.

Built with the dependable technology essential to produce and deliver exceptional projects under any deadline, the cutting-edge Durabook U11 tablet excels in the following applications: asset management, diagnostics and maintenance, working manual viewing, ticketing, and field services. It is ideal for use in the following industries: military, public safety, professional service, and utilities. The ability to customize the U11 for unique applications makes it the perfect rugged tablet for both public safety professionals and utility workers.

Some of the features of the Durabook U11 that make it stand out from the competition include:

10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor– this 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor is the best solution for the mobile tablet platform. Its low power consumption design, powered by better thermal management, guarantee stable system performance under harsh environments. No CPU-throttling occurs when temperatures goes higher.

this 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor is the best solution for the mobile tablet platform. Its low power consumption design, powered by better thermal management, guarantee stable system performance under harsh environments. No CPU-throttling occurs when temperatures goes higher. Intel UHD graphics –offers maximum dynamic frequency of 1.15GHz; compared to Intel HD graphics 615, the 3D effective speed is up to 128% faster.

–offers maximum dynamic frequency of 1.15GHz; compared to Intel HD graphics 615, the 3D effective speed is up to 128% faster. Long-life, hot-swap battery – delivers power and functionality without sacrifice. Optional high-capacity battery provides non-stop operation for up to 24 hours with a single battery. Hot-swappable capability enables field workers to operate without interruption.

– delivers power and functionality without sacrifice. Optional high-capacity battery provides non-stop operation for up to 24 hours with a single battery. Hot-swappable capability enables field workers to operate without interruption. Exclusive military-grade quick SSD release – easy SSD removal without having to open any covers saves time and effort. Available with SATA interface or with PCIe as a second option.

– easy SSD removal without having to open any covers saves time and effort. Available with SATA interface or with PCIe as a second option. Built-in seamless connectivity – high-speed data transmission capability of Intel® Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 and Bluetooth ® V5.0 means smooth, congestion-free data processing at all times.

high-speed data transmission capability of Intel® Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 and Bluetooth V5.0 means smooth, congestion-free data processing at all times. 11.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD with next generation proprietary DynaVue ® technology – DynaVue sunlight readable technology with up to 1,000 nits provides exceptional viewing of detail, even in direct sunlight. 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel has four touch modes (glove, stylus, water, finger), optimizing use in both indoor and outdoor applications.

– DynaVue sunlight readable technology with up to 1,000 nits provides exceptional viewing of detail, even in direct sunlight. 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel has four touch modes (glove, stylus, water, finger), optimizing use in both indoor and outdoor applications. Expandable and configurable i/o options – assure enhanced flexibility for various i/o options such as: PCMCIA Type II Module, ExpressCard 54 Module, and RFID Module; other customized features available by request. The U11 also supports USB 3.1 type C connectivity to take advantage of the latest devices.

– assure enhanced flexibility for various i/o options such as: PCMCIA Type II Module, ExpressCard 54 Module, and RFID Module; other customized features available by request. The U11 also supports USB 3.1 type C connectivity to take advantage of the latest devices. Fanless design – fan failure can lead to system overheating and damaging other components. Fanless design also means no noise (0 dBA), a critical element in some user scenarios, such as battle field, hospital, and stealth modes.

– fan failure can lead to system overheating and damaging other components. Fanless design also means no noise (0 dBA), a critical element in some user scenarios, such as battle field, hospital, and stealth modes. Efficient EMS device – medical-purpose born feature that enables users to provide medical staff's identification and to verify patients' information simultaneously. Two expansion models available: 2 nd smart card reader, or 2 nd smart card reader and RFID reader. Unit can be equipped with two smart card readers for identifications, one for medical personnel and the other for patients.

– medical-purpose born feature that enables users to provide medical staff's identification and to verify patients' information simultaneously. Two expansion models available: 2 smart card reader, or 2 smart card reader and RFID reader. Unit can be equipped with two smart card readers for identifications, one for medical personnel and the other for patients. Rock-solid design – rubber frame protectors encompass all sides to enhance protection. The unit is MIL-STD-810G certified, ANSI 12.12.01 C1D2 certified, and IP65 rated, assuring shock, 6-foot drop and vibration protection, as well as the ability to withstand use in a wide range of temperatures.

AVAILABILITY

Durabook's upgraded U11 rugged tablet is now available with a MSRP starting $1,949. For more details, visit www.durabook.com/us/products/u11-tablet. For sales inquiries, contact [email protected], or call 800-995-8946.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Driven to meet customer needs in the America's, Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested in-house to assure maximum quality and reliability. These cost-effective ruggedized laptops, tablets, and all-in-one PCs are high-performance solutions that increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment and deliver a low total cost of ownership for government and enterprise customers in markets like oil & gas, power & utilities, field service, military, and public safety.

For more information on Durabook, visit www.durabook.com.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2020 Durabook Americas. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Durabook Americas

Related Links

https://www.durabook.com

