Durabook's Rugged Tablets Deployed by the Chino Valley Police Department

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today that the Chino Valley Police Department in Arizona has successfully deployed its R11 rugged tablets. Over the past five years, the Chino Valley Police Department has deployed Durabook R11s in different vehicles used by police officers.

"In Chino Valley, temperatures range from freezing in the winter to over 100 degrees in the summer, at an elevation of over 4,500 feet," stated Randy Chapman, Chino Valley Police Department Lieutenant. "Also, since our department's territory includes rural areas, shock and vibration are serious issues for any computers in the field. Being a smaller department, the affordable costs to purchase the R11 rugged tablets and maintain them were key factors in the decision-making process."

The R11 rugged tablet is optimized for use in law enforcement. The Chino Valley Police Department's officers can utilize the Spillman reporting software, run driver licenses, and more right in the field.

"Durabook's rugged computers are the perfect fit for departments who do not want to compromise between functionality and budget," according to Tom Wang, president of Durabook Americas. "Our ability to upgrade our rugged computers to the cutting-edge chipsets and specifications allows departments to standardize on a single model. We are able to deploy customized in-vehicle solutions for departments of all sizes across the country."

The Durabook R11 that the Chino Valley Police Department purchased features the Intel CPUs with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.2 GHz, plus Intel® UHD Graphics 620, packing high performance and visuals into a compact form. Plus, the high-speed data transmission capability of Intel® Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 and Bluetooth® V5.0 means smooth, congestion-free processing at all times.

The customer and warranty support provided by the Durabook Americas team has been the primary reason the department has continued to purchase its rugged computers from Durabook. Additionally, when it has had an issue with a unit, the team at Durabook has diligently worked to assist the department in returning the unit to service quickly. This has enabled the department to provide exceptional service to its community and be sensitive to the department's budget.

The Durabook R11 fully rugged tablet is available now. For more details, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/products/r11-tablet/. For sales inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 800-995-8946.

The mission of the Chino Valley Police Department is to protect the lives, property, and constitutional rights of the citizens of Chino Valley through fair and impartial enforcement of the laws of the state. The Police Department's mission is accomplished through effective management of department operations, staff, and numerous services and programs such as Traffic Safety, Regulatory Services, Investigative Services, and Response to Calls for Service, Homeland Security Initiatives, and Budget Management. For more information, please visit https://www.chinoaz.net/149/Police-Department.

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com.

