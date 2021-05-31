DuraFast Label Company Announces $500 Free C6000 Labels Promotion

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company, an industry leader in label design and print solutions, announced a $500 free labels promotion when you purchase an Epson ColorWorks C6000A gloss color label printer from DuraFastLabel.com using the discount code "Epson500."

According to Basat Khalifa, President of DuraFast Label Company, this promotion is available to all DuraFast customers who purchase the CW-C6000A gloss label printer from the website and use the Epson500 discount code.

"We love running a free labels promotion," Khalifa said. "As a label manufacturer, we are able to add value to our customers. They need blank inkjet labels regardless of where they buy the printer, so now they can get them for free with their printer purchase."

"This is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty," he continued. "We are also excited to offer a discount off the price of the Epson ColorWorks C6000A printer, a 4-inch model that's perfect for high volume production and quality printing on glossy media."

Khalifa explained that the Epson ColorWorks C6000A gloss color label printer is typically used in industrial settings for barcode and product labeling. Manufacturers generally use black and white thermal label printers for this application, but the CW-C6000A offers an affordable alternative to black and white.

"The CW-C6000A has been well received by customers in the past, so we are very confident they will be happy with it," Khalifa said. "In fact, it sold out earlier this year. Now that it's back in stock, we expect robust demand."

According to Epson, the Epson ColorWorks C6000A color label printer is a 4-inch color label printer with an auto-cutter and a print speed of up to 5 inches per second. It also has a fast first label out time, up to 1200 dpi print quality, and compatibility with ZPL II, SAP, Windows, and major middleware.

"We know that the CW-C6000A will be a valuable addition to our customer's printer fleets," Khalifa said.

In addition to a discounted price and free labels with purchase using discount code "Epson500," DuraFast Label Company also recommends upgrading the warranty.

"The Spare in the Air warranty upgrade is a must-have for any customer who wants to minimize downtime," Khalifa said. "This increased peace of mind comes at just $395 per year."

The SITA warranty will protect your investment and minimize service disruptions because Epson will ship a replacement printer at their cost should you need warranty repairs. The SITA warranty is available for years 1 through 5 and costs just $395 per year.

With demand expected to be high, Khalifa advises customers to purchase their Epson C6000A now.

