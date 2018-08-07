DuraFast Label Company Now Selling Afinia L501 Color Label Printer with Duo Ink Technology

LOS ANGELES and NEW CITY, N.Y. and CHEYENNE, Wyo. and TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company, a label manufacturer and color label printer reseller, is now selling the Afinia L501 color label printer from Afinia Label. According to DuraFast's president, Basat Khalifa, the Afinia L501 offers exceptional flexibility and affordability to business users who need a dual-purpose color label printer.

"Traditionally, there are two types of labels businesses need to print," Khalifa explained. "Prime product labels, which need to be photo quality for branding, sales, and marketing purposes, and industrial labels, which need to be extremely durable. Some industrial labels must comply with GHS BS5609 standards which require the utmost in durability including long-term immersion in seawater. These two distinct label types require the use of two different types of ink: dye-based inks for prime labels and pigment-based inks for durable industrial labels. Until recently, this meant using two different color label printers."

The Afinia L501 color label printer uses both types of ink – perfect for businesses that need to print both prime labels and industrial / GHS labels, he explained.

"This is a versatile color label printer. You can start by printing high resolution, photo quality labels like wine bottle labels, craft beer labels, coffee and tea labels, and so on and then swap out the print head and inks to print durable industrial labels, GHS BS5609 chemical labels, barcodes, carton box labels, and labels for products that will be exposed to moisture, UV light, chemicals, or oils."

The Afinia L501 is the first color label printer to use DuraPrime™ Duo Ink Technology. It also uses HP Thermal Inkjet print technology, the same print technology used in Primera Technology's LX1000 and LX2000 plus VIPColor's VP495. These printers produce the same print quality and speed; however, the Afinia L501 leads with the lowest ink cost compared to the others. After purchasing a printer, the ink cost per label is its highest operating cost, which many customers don't realize until they begin using it. Annual ink costs can exceed the printer cost, depending on the number of labels produced each year. Compare ink costs for these printers at www.DuraFastLabel.com.

DuraFast Label Company currently sells the Afinia L501 for $3595 (dye or pigment) or $3795 which includes both dye and pigment inks at www.DuraFastLabel.com: Plus, when you use discount code L501, you will get $200 in free labels with the printer purchase.

About DuraFast Label Company

DuraFast Label Company, a label manufacturer, is an authorized reseller of the leading brands of color label printers including Afinia Label, Primera Technology, Epson, UniNet, and VIPColor. With offices in USA and Canada, DuraFast Label Company specializes in helping businesses print their own prime and industrial labels.

