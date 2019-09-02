DuraFast Label Company Participating in Epson's $1,000 Mail-In Rebate on Epson TM-C7500 and Epson TM-C7500G Color Label Printers

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson recently announced a $1,000 mail-in rebate on Epson ColorWorks C7500 / C7500G color label printers. According to Epson reseller, Basat Khalifa from DuraFast Label Company, this rebate makes an already attractive color label printer even more attractive to small and mid-sized businesses.

"Epson TM-C7500 GHS matte and Epson TM-C7500G gloss printers are among our best-selling color label printers for businesses that need a blend of print quality, speed, and performance in a desktop size," Khalifa said.

According to Epson, the Epson TM-C7500 prints full color labels at a speed of up to 11.8 inches per second and has up to 50 percent lower printing costs than color laser printers and thermal printers.

"The Epson TM-C7500 economically prints thousands of labels a month and is well suited to a variety of industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cannabis to name a few," Khalifa said. "We're excited about this rebate because it effectively brings the price down by $1,000. Coupled with DuraFast Label Company's special discount code (C7500) where customers can get $1,000 in free labels with purchase, the Epson TM-C7500 is more affordable than ever."



To qualify for the Epson rebate, customers must purchase an Epson TM-C7500 or Epson TM-C7500G between September 1 and November 30, 2019 from DuraFast Label Company and submit the Rebate Claim within 30 days of purchase. To qualify for DuraFast Label Company's $1,000 in free labels, customers must purchase the Epson TM-C7500/C7500G from DuraFastLabel.com, enter the discount code C7500 at the time of purchase, and add their desired labels (up to $1,000 worth).



About DuraFast Label Company

DuraFast Label Company specializes in color label production, offering businesses everything needed to print professional quality, full color labels. As a printer reseller and a label manufacturer, DuraFast Label Company is a one-stop shop for all of your label printing needs.



