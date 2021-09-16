Durango Gold Corp Announces Drill Program

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund (https://equifund.com), a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investing opportunities, is pleased to announce an update for one of its offerings, Durango Gold Corp, which is a pre-IPO gold exploration company searching for the next world-class deposit in the Sierra Madre Occidental.

"For the past several months, Durango has been hard at work preparing its flagship Claudia Project for a 10,000-meter drill program," said Durango's CEO Fernando Berdegué. "We're excited to announce drilling has now commenced, marking a major step forward for the company."

The 14,000-acre Claudia Project lies in the Sierra Madre region of western Mexico. The property contains workings of at least 9 small historical mines of unrecorded and likely small production that were operated and abandoned in the early 1990s.

Steve Weiss, Chief Geologist for Durango Gold, commented "The Claudia project is centered on a large historical mining district that, like many districts in Mexico, has seen little systematic exploration. Durango Gold has commenced a modern program to unlock the full potential of the district starting with systematic mapping and sampling. Our initial results add some confidence to the unverified, early 1990s Minera Bacis drilling in the Aguilareña vein and we are excited to begin validating and expanding this target."

The current drill program focuses on the Aguilareña – Tres Reyes and nearby epithermal veins where historical, early 1990s core drilling intercepted:

1.22m @ 48.98g AuEq80/t (16.9g Au/t and 2,567g Ag/t) in hole SC-02;

@ 48.98g AuEq80/t (16.9g Au/t and 2,567g Ag/t) in hole SC-02; 3.6m @ 12.4g AuEq80/t (11.62g Au/t; and 62g Ag/t) in hole SC-07; and

@ 12.4g AuEq80/t (11.62g Au/t; and 62g Ag/t) in hole SC-07; and 1.35m @ 11.78g AuEq80/t (5.65g Au/t; and 490g Ag/t) in hole SC-31.

Durango Gold aims to confirm and extend mineralized drill intercepts with potentially economic gold-silver grades obtained by historical operators drilled in 1994 and expand high-grade gold-silver mineralization along the 1.5km-long Aguilareña – Tres Reyes vein system where surface channel samples returned intervals including:

7.2m @ 6.05g AuEq80/t, including 1.1m @ 32.25g AuEq80/t (30.18g Au/t; 166g Ag/t);

@ 6.05g AuEq80/t, including @ 32.25g AuEq80/t (30.18g Au/t; 166g Ag/t); 3.0m @ 7.72g AuEq80/t, including 1.5m @ 13.57g AuEq80/t (10.02g Au/t; 284g Ag/t);

@ 7.72g AuEq80/t, including @ 13.57g AuEq80/t (10.02g Au/t; 284g Ag/t); And 4.5m @ 7.10g AuEq80/t, including 1.5m @ 15.53g AuEq80/t (7.70g Au/t; 626g Ag/t) (see Table 1 and Figure 3)

Durango Gold will also explore for high-grade mineralization along the >2km-long Guadalupana and Guadalupana North vein system.

Equifund CEO Jordan Gillissie says, "To our knowledge, Durango Gold is the first junior gold exploration company to fully embrace Reg-CF as a funding mechanism. Equifund is proud to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in the company at a very early-stage.".

