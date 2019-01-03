DURECT Corporation Announces Investor Call to Provide Corporate Update

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) invites interested parties to listen to a corporate update conference call that will be broadcast live over the internet on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking "Investor Relations." If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on DURECT's website under Audio Archive in the "Investor Relations" section.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company actively developing therapeutics based on its Epigenetic Regulator Program and proprietary drug delivery platforms. DUR‑928, a new chemical entity in Phase 2 development, is the lead candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program. An endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule, DUR-928 has been shown in preclinical studies to play an important regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. Human applications may include acute organ injury such as Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH), hepatic and renal diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. DURECT's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. Late stage product candidates in this category include POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to 3 days of continuous pain relief after surgery, and ORADUR®-Methylphenidate ER Capsules, approved in Taiwan as Methydur Sustained Release Capsules, where it is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In addition, for the assignment of certain patent rights, DURECT will receive single digit sales-based earn-out payments from U.S. net sales of Indivior's PERSERIS™ (risperidone) drug for schizophrenia, which was approved in July 2018. For more information, please visit www.durect.com.

NOTE: ORADUR®, POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 and POSIMIR are drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the potential benefits and uses of DURECT's drug candidates, including the potential use of DUR-928 to treat Alcoholic Hepatitis, hepatic and renal diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, the potential use of POSIMIR to treat post-surgical pain, the potential use of ORADUR-Methylphenidate to treat ADHD, and the potential for sales-based earn-out payments from the sale of Indivior's PERSERIS to treat schizophrenia are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that studies of DUR-928 will not replicate results from earlier preclinical or clinical trials, the risks that Indivior will not launch PERSERIS commercially or that it will not obtain market acceptance and meaningful sales, as well as possible adverse events associated with the use of PERSERIS, POSIMIR, ORADUR-Methylphenidate and DUR-928, and delays and costs due to additional work or other requirements imposed by regulatory agencies for continued development, approval or sale of POSIMIR, ORADUR-Methylphenidate and DUR-928. Further information regarding risks related to DUR-928, POSIMIR and ORADUR-Methylphenidate and other risks related to DURECT is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors."

SOURCE DURECT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.durect.com

