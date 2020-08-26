DURECT Corporation Fireside Chat hosted by Ellie Merle of Cantor Fitzgerald

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced today that James E. Brown, President, CEO, Michael H. Arenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. WeiQi Lin, Executive Vice President of R&D will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Ellie Merle of Cantor Fitzgerald, tomorrow, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rrEeQAs1SDKasS-4FKHDRQ

The live webcast of the presentation will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking on the "Investors" tab.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DURECT's lead candidate, DUR-928 is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. It represents a new class of therapeutics with a unique mechanism of action. DUR-928 epigenetically modulates the expression of multiple clusters of master genes that are involved in many important cell signaling pathways, through which it stabilizes mitochondria, reduces lipotoxicity, regulates inflammatory or stress responses, and promotes cell survival. This drug candidate is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and the treatment of COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury as well as Phase 1 development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the potential for DUR-928 to treat patients with AH, NASH, COVID-19, or other acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases , plans for clinical development of DUR-928 and the potential benefits and uses of our drug candidates, including the potential use of DUR-928 to treat AH, NASH and COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury and other acute and chronic diseases, and the potential of POSIMIR to treat post-surgical pain are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that future clinical trials of DUR-928 do not confirm the results of trials conducted on small numbers of patients, are not started or finalized when anticipated, take longer to conduct than anticipated, do not generate similar positive results as generated in earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of DUR-928 in a statistically significant manner, the risk of disruptions to our business operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk that additional time and resources may be required for development, testing and regulatory approval of DUR-928, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of our drug candidates, the potential that the FDA will not approve POSIMIR, our potential failure to maintain our collaborative agreements with third parties or consummate new collaborations and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 and POSIMIR are investigational drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication.

SOURCE: DURECT Corporation

