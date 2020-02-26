DURECT Corporation to Announce 2019 Financial Results on March 3

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire / -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 financial results and host a conference call after the market close on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Tuesday March 3rd @ 4:30pmET/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13698601 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137885

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DURECT's lead candidate, DUR-928, has demonstrated the ability to regulate the expression of genes involved in lipid metabolism, inflammatory responses and cell survival. This drug candidate is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and Phase 1 development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery. Another project utilizing our proprietary drug delivery technologies is a long-acting injectable SABER-based HIV investigational product being developed with Gilead. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding clinical development plans for DUR-928, including continuation of Phase 2 development in AH and Phase 1 development in NASH, and the potential benefits and uses of our drug candidates, including the potential use of DUR-928 to treat acute organ injuries, such as AH, and chronic liver diseases, such as NASH, the potential use of POSIMIR to provide pain relief after surgery and the long-acting injectable SABER-based investigational product to treat HIV are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that future clinical trials of DUR-928 are not started when anticipated, take longer to conduct than anticipated, do not replicate the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of DUR-928 in a statistically significant manner, the risk that the FDA will not approve POSIMIR, the risk that additional time and resources may be required for development, testing and regulatory approval of DUR-928, the investigational SABER-based HIV product or POSIMIR, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of our drug candidates, our potential failure to maintain our collaborative agreements with third parties and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 and POSIMIR are investigational drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication.

