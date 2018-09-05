Durham Startup Uses Holiday Deal Hype To Draw Attention To Excessive Sweating

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Thanksgiving draws to a close and the public turns their minds toward gift shopping for the holiday season, one startup hopes to use the hype to raise awareness about a troubling skin condition. Carpe, a startup dedicated to offering relief to the estimated 365 million hyperhidrosis sufferers worldwide, is using the season to spread the word that November is Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month - and to offer its own deals.

Hyperhidrosis is a common but under-diagnosed condition that impacts hundreds of millions of patients worldwide.

Hyperhidrosis is a condition marked by clinically excessive sweating. The condition is common, affecting 1 in 5 teens and 8.8% of adults under 40. Patients report severe negative psychological impacts from their excessive sweating, with 75% reporting that it is difficult to be in the public view.

In spite of its high prevalence and deep psychological impact, few patients are aware that their hyperhidrosis has a name, or that there are strategies available to manage their symptoms. Carpe CEO David Spratte commented, "As someone who has suffered with the symptoms of hyperhidrosis for many years, I know how empowering it was to finally learn why I was sweating so much, and what I could do to stop it. I hope that we can reach as many people as possible, and give them the opportunity to get their symptoms under control."

For the remainder of November, including Black Friday, the brand will be offering up to 33% off of their sweat-reducing products via their website . Items on offer include antiperspirant hand and foot lotions, as well as a clinical strength underarm antiperspirant designed specifically for hyperhidrosis patients. The hope is that the deals will incentivize those with troubling symptoms to try Carpe's solutions.

Lisa J. Pieretti, executive director of the International Hyperhidrosis Society - an organization that provides education, advocacy, and support for patients with excessive sweating, weighed in, "With November as Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, now is the time for all of us to come together to raise awareness about this medical condition that's debilitating for millions of people. No two hyperhidrosis experiences are exactly the same and so it's great to have companies like Carpe getting involved in this effort and helping to support IHhS' work and mission, too."

Patients can find more information about hyperhidrosis on www.sweatopedia.org .

About Carpe

Carpe is an antiperspirant company dedicated to offering relief from excessive sweating, especially in patients with hyperhidrosis. The company also produces antiperspirant hand and foot lotions, which are enjoyed by both hyperhidrosis patients and performance athletes. Carpe's proven formula, which was specifically designed for maximum efficacy with no irritation, is gentle enough for prolonged daily use, and strong enough to help manage the symptoms of hyperhidrosis. Learn more at CarpeLotion.com .

Media contact:

Jackson Carpenter

+1.435.659.1642

SOURCE Carpe

Related Links

http://CarpeLotion.com

