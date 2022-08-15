Durian Projects Implements New Intercrops to Boost the Performance of its Durian Plantations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durian Projects Group Sdn. Bhd. ("Durian Projects") today announced that it has added an exceptional intercrop mixture to its durian plantations located at Kulai, Johor in Malaysia. These intercrops include premium herbal teas which aim to improve yields over the longterm.

Durian Projects stated it is excited to add these new fascinating intercrops to its durian plantations and is looking forward towards their harvest. The premium herbal teas being planted are superior to what is generally grown as an intercrop and aims to improve the overall performance and yield of the durian plantation over the long run.

The company added that they expect clients to welcome this news as it diversifies the intercrop revenue stream at a time when inflation is impacting less valuable crops. The premium herbal teas will be beneficial for clients particularly as the durian trees are young and still growing by ensuring intercrop income.

Intercropping is a not a new practice but is rarely implemented in Malaysia as most plantations are old and have not taken the practice into account prior to establishment. Intercropping by definition is the agronomic practice of simultaneous cultivating of plant species in the same area for a proportion of their growing periods. To be successful the crops selected should have relatively different abilities in order to use the remaining available resources for growth. Implemented correctly the intercrops will provide soil advantages and a more efficient use of land and water.

About Durian Projects

Durian Projects is a Malaysian company that sustainably produces high quality Malaysian durians for domestic and export consumption. We specialize in growing and marketing Musang King and other high value durian varieties such as Black Thorn and Tupai King. We believe that with rising demand comes great responsibility. A responsibility to protect our environment while we strive for business expansion and profitability.



Sustainable professional managed plantations are the only way to meet rising durian demand overseas. We are doing our part and strive to bring Malaysian durians to the world. We are proud to be at the forefront of the Malaysian durian industry and are positioned to cater to the growing needs of China, Singapore, Hong Kong and the entire region.

For more information, please visit us at: www.durianprojects.com

SOURCE Durian Projects