During Chinese New Year, Mazhang Lucky Bamboo Shown Overseas

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana) has the meaning of "a year of peace and good luck". Before the Chinese New Year, many families buy the plants to decorate their home, symbolizing their expectation of good luck in the coming year.

Mazhang is located in Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, the southernmost city of the Chinese mainland. Since the reign of Tianbao in Tang Dynasty, Mazhang has enjoyed the reputation of "a distribution center for merchants from all over the world and a hub for land and marine transportation". Over nearly 30 years' development of flower industry, Mazhang District, Zhanjiang City, has developed into an important flower and seedling production base and trading center in South China, currently providing rich flower varieties such as Lucky Bamboo, Heteropanax Fragrans and Dracaena Angustifoli. Mazhang has a Lucky Bamboo market share of 70%, which has developed Lucky Bamboo from a single variety into a variety of weaving art and modeling products supply chain. Integrating planting, processing and modeling, market service, export business and industrialization promotion as a whole, Mazhang is expanding its industrial influence.

Lucky Bamboo is easy to take care of, waterlogging-resistant, fertility-resistant, and cold-resistant, because it is adaptable to various climate and light conditions. Mazhang Lucky Bamboo is mainly used for ornamental purposes and can be placed in offices or homes. It can help disinfect and purify indoor air and improve the air quality in rooms where people don't often open windows for ventilation.

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Mazhang passes on the luck from Lucky Bamboo to the people all over the world and wishes everyone good luck in the Year of the Tiger!

