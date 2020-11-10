During Hungriest Year in Modern History, Feed the Children Brings No Hunger Holidays to Families Across the Nation

This year has been labeled as the hungriest year in modern history due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. When it's a struggle to put food on the table, children lose out on the opportunity to have a joyful holiday season. Participating in the Two Turkey Challenge is a fun, easy way to make a difference in the lives of families across the country. Just estimate the cost of your Thanksgiving turkey and donate that same amount to help create a hunger-free holiday for kids.

Feed the Children is working with many corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors to make sure families receive much-needed food and daily essentials just in time for the holiday season. The nonprofit will hold community distribution events across the U.S., providing more than 1.2 million meals to families who are just trying to make ends meet. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 15-pound box of much-needed essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; as well as additional items like books, toys and more.

"Since COVID-19, we are helping four times as many families with food assistance and we couldn't do that without Feed the Children," said Eric Johns Pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center in Buffalo, NY. "With the demand for food increasing and families in need, we've had to make sure that we're out there in the community helping people."

For parents like Kim, the No Hunger Holidays campaign provides critical food and household supplies for her and her two daughters. She works hard to keep the heat on, pay the bills, and put enough food on the table to feed her family during the holidays. It's not always easy and sometimes, sacrifices must be made.

"There are times my children will eat first, and I go without a meal just to make sure they're okay," she shared. "But how long can I continue doing that?" Through Feed the Children's network of community and corporate partners, as well as all the individuals who make gifts to help at-risk families, Kim and her daughters will have a happier holiday season. "I barely had food in my cabinet when Feed the Children came and knocked on my door. Now I have a cabinet full of food."

In addition to community events, Feed the Children is supplying hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and essentials to its network of community partners across the U.S. – making sure shelves are stocked to meet the incoming need.

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "But the reality is, millions of children face this hardship every day. Thanks to our generous partners, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season."

