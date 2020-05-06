During National Nurses Week 2020, MNA Nurses and Healthcare Professionals Launch Video Campaign to Thank Public and Urge Social Distancing
The work of essential personnel and the sacrifices of the public have helped flatten the COVID-19 curve, with much work ahead
MNA members issue public service announcements of appreciation and request continued social distancing - see nurse videos from different MA regions at the bottom of this release
May 06, 2020, 08:38 ET
CANTON, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as the nation celebrates National Nurses Day and the beginning of National Nurses Week, the nurses and healthcare professionals of the Massachusetts Nurses Association have launched a video public service announcement campaign to thank the public for their support and to urge the continuation of social distancing during this unprecedented public health crisis.
The COVID-19 pandemic – which is requiring great sacrifices of frontline healthcare workers, other essential personnel and the public – has come during the "International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife," as proclaimed by the World Health Organization in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. Nightingale is known as the founder of modern nursing. Her birthdate of May 12 marks the final day of National Nurses Week each year.
"While nurses and healthcare professionals have been battling COVID-19 in hospitals and healthcare facilities across Massachusetts, countless individuals have given their all to defeating this pandemic in many other ways," said RN and MNA President Donna Kelly-Williams. "During this National Nurses Week, we thank everyone who is doing their part and ask for continued help so we can provide every patient the level of care they deserve."
Nurses on the front lines of the pandemic in every region of the Commonwealth have recorded public service announcements. These are on the MNA YouTube channel (see below) and will be shared with the public through Facebook and other social media during National Nurses Week. Please contact the MNA at [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] to arrange an interview with a nurse in your region.
Links to Nurse PSA Videos
Diane Lane Cormier, RN, Foster Wing (Progressive Care)
HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster
Video: https://youtu.be/htSjhJINnbU
Debbie Falk, RN, Emergency Department
St Luke's Hospital, New Bedford
Video: https://youtu.be/w43iLktrOU8
Steven Gill, RN, Intensive Care Unit/Telemetry
Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence
Video: https://youtu.be/sqf__luvAV8
Samantha Joseph-Erskine, Emergency Department
St. Luke's Hospital, New Bedford
Video: https://youtu.be/iI_7-jEYs58
Suzanne Love, RN, Emergency Department
Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield
Video: https://youtu.be/Otdo0shI058
Katie Murphy, RN, Special Pathogens Units
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston
Video: https://youtu.be/0sKgkU2aIFE
Dan Rec, RN, Intensive Care Unit
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Jamaica Plain
Video: https://youtu.be/7vVyvsnEJ_s
Marie Ritacco, RN, Recovery Room
Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester
Video: https://youtu.be/7DDn2gUmN4E
Karla Robles, RN, Johnson 3 (Adult Medical)
Beverly Hospital, Beverly
Video: https://youtu.be/Ixh1M0l_Lxc
Spanish Version: https://youtu.be/xMcuZRMziQE
Shannon Sherman, RN, Emergency Surgery
Cape Cod Hospital, Barnstable
Video: https://youtu.be/C4k4w5o43S4
Nicole Tanner, RN, Critical Care Unit
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Video: https://youtu.be/yaH-EVTkwv0
See MNA COVID-19 information, including letters to Gov. Baker, position statements, videos and more at www.massnurses.org/COVID-19.
MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses
Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.
SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association
Share this article