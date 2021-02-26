During Texas Storm, New Haven Assisted Living Served Seniors

During the worst Texas storm, New Haven Assisted Living partners worked tirelessly to ensure their residents were safe Tweet this

New Haven's mission, especially during these challenging times, is to provide a safe environment for all residents. New Haven is thankful for the management, maintenance, chefs, and care staff who stepped in quickly and sacrificed their time away from their own families to care for all residents.

"Employees throughout all 10 New Haven locations pulled together quickly and effectively in responding to the winter storm crisis," said Justin Yarmark, CEO of New Haven. "I am very thankful for how well the staff came together as a team to adapt quickly and effectively despite really extraordinary circumstances."

"I am very proud of our management team and their leadership," says Tessa Wilson, Director of Operations. "We spend many hours in preparation for these types of circumstances, not knowing when or what type of disaster might strike. Although the water went out in most locations, we had plenty of extra water and food supply on hand to keep the residents well-hydrated and well-fed."

New Haven communities experienced a few damages during the winter storm, but they have been able to initiate repairs and return back to their normal, comfortable environment for the residents. The entire team will continue to do assessments and make constant rounds to ensure there are no additional incidents or changes in conditions that may have been missed during the weather and storm outage.

About New Haven Assisted Living - New Haven is a luxury assisted living and memory care residence with 10 locations across Texas. New Haven invites residents to enjoy days filled with relaxation and ease of living, along with the finest in accommodations and senior care in a boutique-style setting.

Contact: Justin Yarmark, [email protected]

SOURCE New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care

Related Links

https://newhavenassistedliving.com

