During the Bleach Shortage, HASA Pool Offers its Pool Sanitization Products for Indoor Use to Disinfect Homes and Businesses

SAUGUS, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA Pool (www.HasaPool.com), one of the industry's leading suppliers of liquid bleach (sodium hypochlorite) for the sanitization of swimming pools and hot tubs, announced today that its products can also be used to clean and disinfect indoor surfaces as well. For millions of Americans, faced with limited retail supplies of appropriate sanitizing products during this time, the ability to effectively dilute the same trusted HASA Sani-Clor® and Hasachlor® products used to clean the backyard swimming pool or hot tub also offers an easy disinfection alternative for homes and places of business. HASA's liquid sanitizers are widely available to pool service professionals through a variety of distribution sources across the Western U.S. and to end-user customers at select retail dealer locations (see the HASA Dealer Locator on www.HasaPool.com). These products can be easily repurposed, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, for indoor disinfection.

HASA Pool has been a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of premium, high-performance liquid sodium hypochlorite since 1964. The company operates out of seven plants serving the California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, and Texas markets—and offers wholesale availability of its signature liquid sanitizer products for swimming pools and hot tubs through it's large distribution and dealer network.

The company's Classic Bleach (6% bleach concentration) is a disinfecting and sanitizing agent designed for household and laundry use. COVID-19, or coronavirus, is caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. HASA's Classic Bleach kills similar viruses and therefore can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Rhinovirus Type 37 on hard nonporous surfaces. (Please refer to the CDC website at www.CDC.gov for additional information.)

Separately, HASA's heritage line of swimming pool and spa products, HASA Sani-Clor® and Hasachlor®, both offer pro-grade variations of the same high quality bleach, delivering an even higher 12.5% concentration (making them the freshest, strongest liquid chlorine offerings for pool care and maintenance on the market today).

By following simple CDC instructions at www.CDC.gov, HASA Sani-Clor® and Hasachlor® can also easily be prepared for indoor surface use—to clean everything from bathrooms, nonporous and non-food contact kitchen counters, floors, doorknobs, light switches and other frequently touched areas of the home and office.

Indoor use dilution instructions for HASA Sani-Clor® and Hasachlor® can also be found here on the HasaPool.com website.

"There is no reason that millions of households can't easily dilute the same liquid bleach products they've been using for over 50 years to maintain their backyard swimming pool or hot tub, to keep their family home or place of business safe," said Rick Sawin, Vice President of Pool, Distribution and Sales. "This can be easily achieved by following the CDC.gov guidance for proper dilution of 12.5% pro-grade bleach to adapt the product for use indoors. Homeowners with pools can simply ask their pool professional to bring an additional bottle of HASA liquid bleach on their next visit for an alternate way to sanitize inside areas—to clean living and work spaces anytime that other disinfectants run low."

For more information and detailed instructions from the CDC on how to properly dilute HASA Sani-Clor® and Hasachlor® for indoor surface disinfection, and to read general FAQs on the safety of swimming pool and hot tub use during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit HASA Pool online.

HASA plays an essential role in America's water ecosystem. The use of HASA Sani-Clor® also helps to protect the environment. The company's signature 4x1 Sani-Clor® gallon deposit case is the only returnable product transport system of its kind in the water treatment industry. These reusable containers have helped to directly keep more than 300 million plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.

About HASA Pool

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain swimming pools and spas, and water systems and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates seven plant facilities servicing California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, and Texas to fulfill its commitment to keeping 20 billion gallons of water Safe, Clean and Clear for homes and businesses across America. For more information, please visit www.HasaPool.com.

