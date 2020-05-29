During the Pandemic, La Granja Keeps Beef Meal Prices Low for the Community, Sacrificing Profits for Their Customers

MIAMI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja has very affordable prices, where families can eat under $4 each for a family of four. A whole family can enjoy a whole chicken, rice and beans under $15.

Also, Quarter Chicken Specials with rice and beans are starting at only $5.25.

Pop into a La Granja Restaurant to try the food everyone is talking about. Find a La Granja restaurant https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/locations/

La Granja Restaurants understands that families are experiencing hard times due to the worldwide pandemic. Because of quarantines and stay-at-home orders, families have struggled to pay their bills. Many people are unemployed and worried about putting food on the table. Now Florida businesses are opening up again, and the economy is picking up, however, families are still struggling.

Even though beef prices in the U.S. have also doubled, La Granja has kept their prices for beef very low, sacrificing profits for the well-being of its families and individual patrons.

La Granja's desire is to give the community what they want and keep customers happy.

A family meal for four people includes a whole chicken, rice and beans and sauces just starting at $14.50.

Lomo Saltado is a delicious favorite, and patrons are getting well-fed while saving money per meal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JXPQVpzzfY. In light of the global pandemic, La Granja produced a video to assure customers that they are maintaining safe and clean restaurants.

Get a 1/4 chicken lunch special with rice and beans, Monday through Friday until 4:00 p.m. Pick-up, drive-thru and delivery orders delivered via DoorDash, start at just $5.25 and for a limited time.

Many patrons love La Granja bowls for lunch or dinner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cVuORE9BVc

La Granja Restaurants are located throughout Florida from Orange County to Miami Dade County. La Granja owes their expansion to their delicious cuisine, outstanding customer service and affordable prices. Over the last 20 years, they have opened their doors in several locations including Kissimmee, Apopka, Palm Beach, Downtown Miami and Orlando. La Granja has won awards such as "The Best Family Style Peruvian Restaurant". La Granja offers authentic Latin cuisine in an affordable and accessible way. Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken and fajitas. La Granja also offers family meals featuring a choice of meat, rice, beans and fries.

