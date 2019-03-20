Dusoul by Dhamani Launches Its Flagship Store at a Prestigious Mall in Dubai

The Dusoul brand stands out with its innovative designs and sparkling personality which echo the spirit of the inspirational city from which the brand is created. As such, Dusoul encompasses the modern, aspirational, inquisitive nature of the ever-evolving landscape of Dubai.

In the beautifully interior-designed, new boutique, the brand showcases its most stunning and sophisticated fine jewelry collection. Each piece of jewelry presented is carefully designed, created and sourced with infinite attention to detail.

"We are delighted to open the second Dusoul boutique in Dubai in such a short span of time and to bring the collections of our brand to this side of Dubai where so many of our clients live,'' said Rohit Dhamani, Executive Director and CEO of Dusoul.

With over 50 years of experience, the Dhamani Jewels Group is a pioneer in the diamond and jewelry industry across Asia and the Middle East headquartered in Dubai. It is determined on brand promise of delivering value to its target segment.

"Dubai is a center of luxury and for us the Middle East is an exciting and growing market that fully understands and appreciates the very best in life,'' he added.

Maryam Al Hashemi, Director - Precious Metals and Stones, DMCC added: "The Dhamani Group has been a DMCC member company since 2004, and we are proud to support the growth and expansion of their enterprise. The launch of a second Dusoul store is an exciting milestone, and we congratulate them on their continued success.''

Soft and natural hues define the boutique's interior which houses internally designed collections brought to life by the natural elements of sun, sea, sand and the stars as well as select international brands endorsed by celebrities and socialites from around the world. These include fine jewelry brands; Palmiero, Casato and Giovanni Ferraris, Brumani, a timeless yet contemporary Brazilian brand, and Moiseikin, a statement brand from Russia.

With the brand launch and first boutique opening in Atlantis The Palm last year, Dusoul is now taking the next step in its brand journey by launching the second boutique located at Central Galleria, Ground Floor of City Centre Mirdif. A dynamic store network is planned, a pipeline of 10 further boutiques in a range of locations including Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, Zahia Mall, Sharjah, Nakheel Mall, The Palm, Mall of the Emirates, and Emirates Towers in Dubai, to be opened by Expo 2020 aligning with Dubai's vision.

SOURCE Dhamani Jewels

Related Links

https://www.dusoul.ae/

