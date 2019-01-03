WHEELERSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin A. McCain, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Health and Safety in recognition of his role as Owner and Principal of Innovative Compliance Solutions.

Committed to offering ground-breaking solutions, Innovative Compliance Solutions is a health and safety management systems corporation. Dedicated to providing their clients with quality service, Innovative Compliance is revered for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

A health, safety and security professional with 29 years of experience working in the refining, petrochemical, heavy manufacturing, mining, and construction industries, Dustin A. McCain is commended for his outstanding contributions to the industry. Currently serving as CEO at Innovative Compliance Solutions for the past three months, Mr. McCain has attained extensive experience in the areas of industrial safety, occupational health and safety management systems, construction safety, emergency management, ISO 14001, and facility security.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. McCain attended Marshall University where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Safety and Health in 1991.



NEBOSH Certified, to further enhance his professional development, Mr. McCain is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American Society of Safety Engineers, NFPA, National Safety Council, and SCCE.



Charitable to various organizations, Mr. McCain is passionate and actively involved with his local little league.



When he is not working, Mr. McCain enjoys the beach, playing golf and spending time with his family.



Mr. McCain dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father, Terrence A. McCain.

For more information, please visit www.innovativecompliancesolutions.com.

