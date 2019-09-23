DustPhotonics Secures $25M in Series B Funding Led by Intel Capital

MODI'IN, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a provider of optical modules for enabling data center and high-performance computing connectivity, announces a Series B investment of $25M led by Intel Capital and joined by WRVI Capital. This series also includes a continued investment from veteran entrepreneur, Avigdor Willenz. This latest round will help fund DustPhotonics' roadmap and expand its operations and global market presence.

Ben Rubovitch, CEO and co-founder of DustPhotonics said, "We are honored to have Intel Capital lead this round, which will help accelerate our vision of next generation optical connectivity." Ben added, "Our optical transceiver products address the key and challenging requirements for hyperscale applications, and we will also leverage our electro-optic technology in high-density, future architectures."

As data rates double with every successive generation, so does the complexity for meeting the demand of lower cost, lower power and higher reliability. Technology innovations, like AuraDP™, provide a significant value differentiation enabling superior performance and sustainable 100, 400 and 800 Gb/s products.

"High speed optical connectivity is essential to enabling the performance and scale of today's data centers," said Hong Hou, Vice President of the Data Center Group and General Manager of the Silicon Photonics division at Intel. "The DustPhotonics products complement our leading optical transceiver portfolio through short-reach, standards-based interconnects based on VCSEL technology."

"DustPhotonics is uniquely positioned to address the ever-growing need for high performance connectivity. We are highly impressed by the innovative solutions the company has developed," added Lip Bu Tan, Founding Managing Partner of WRVI Capital.

Dale Murray, Principal Analyst of LightCounting Market Research commented, "The cloud is leading the entire communications industry, and as a result the optical industry continues to grow as data centers, enterprises and 5G network operators invest to expand their fiber infrastructure."

About DustPhotonics

DustPhotonics develops and manufactures pluggable optical modules and solutions for data center, enterprise and HPC applications. Its innovative products and technology, such as AuraDP™, are targeted at enabling the next generation of optical modules and connectivity. DustPhotonics was founded in 2017 with offices in Modi'in, Israel and Cupertino, California. For more information, visit www.dustphotonics.com or sales@dustphotonics.com.

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative start-ups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.4 billion in 1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger or acquisition. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world's most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital.

About WRVI Capital

WRVI Capital is a leading venture capital firm that invests in exceptional entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies that will help shape the future. Our management team and investment professionals leverage over 400 years of accumulated investment and operational experience and bring to our portfolio companies a deep and unmatched network of value added strategic relationships. WRVI Capital invests globally and has offices in California, Israel, India and China. For further information about WRVI Capital, please visit www.wrvi.vc.

Dan Parsons

Director of Product Management and Marketing

dan.parsons@dustphotonics.com

+1-707-328-9587

SOURCE DustPhotonics

Related Links

http://www.dustphotonics.com

