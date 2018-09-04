Dutch Boy® Paints Introduces Forever™ Interior Paint + Primer

Ideal for homeowners with pets and active families, Dutch Boy® Forever™ paint is sold exclusively at Menards® and is available in the full Dutch Boy® color palette in quart, gallon, five-gallon, gallon ceiling paint and 8-oz. sample containers. Forever interior flat starts at $29.98 per gallon container.

Dutch Boy® Forever™ Interior Paint + Primer is specially formulated to cover and block stubborn stains from showing through such as: coffee, tea, ketchup, crayon, and even lipstick. Forever™ paint has advanced washability and stain resistance allowing stains to be washed away with a soft sponge and mild household cleaner.

"Kids and pets have a knack for staining walls in the most visible and highest-trafficked areas of the home, so we've designed a paint that's easy to use, covers most old stains and prevents new stains or odors from ruining home decor," said Krystal Mindeck, Dutch Boy® product manager. "Dutch Boy® Forever™ Interior Paint + Primer offers Menards® customers a paint that is specially designed to withstand the everyday wear and tear of life, so they can lose the stains but keep the memories."

The mildew-resistant product prevents the growth of mildew on the surface of the paint film, making it an excellent choice for areas where interior painted surfaces are exposed to humidity and condensation. Dutch Boy® Forever™ Interior Paint + Primer is also GREENGUARD® Gold certified, meeting some of the world's most rigorous and comprehensive standards for low chemical emissions into indoor air during product usage.

For more information on Dutch Boy® products, project inspiration, and how-to videos, please visit menards.dutchboy.com or dutchboy.com.

About Dutch Boy® Group:

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness, and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust has been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

