Dutch Boy® Paints Unveils 2022 One-Coat Color of the Year and Color Trends

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Day-to-day lives have changed, and our homes have become a place for both work and play where we've taken up new hobbies and slowed down to enjoy the simple things again. Embracing the home's new roles, along with a continued need for calm and serenity in our personal spaces, Dutch Boy® Paints reveals "Cypress Garden," a beautiful, muted olive green, as its 2022 One-Coat Color of the Year.

The simplicity of Cypress Garden (424-4DB) is also reflected in its application. The 2022 Color of the Year is a one-coat color, making the painting process simple for do-it-yourselfers (DIYers). Cypress Garden is part of Dutch Boy Paints' collection of nearly 850 one-coat colors that provide optimal coverage in a single coat.

"Color and design are affected greatly by the world around us," said Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ, senior color designer for Dutch Boy Paints. "With our 2022 One-Coat Color of the Year, it's all about helping DIYers create spaces that bring the tranquility of nature home. Inspired by nature, Cypress Garden can infuse serenity into our daily schedules with a gentle color that embraces both warm and cool undertones in wood and accents."

Nine complementary colors join Cypress Garden to round out the Dutch Boy 2022 Trend Forecast and form three expertly crafted color combinations:

Simplicity Palette

Understated, clean and familiar, these neutral hues help to quiet the mind and bring comfort to decluttered spaces. Our One-Coat Color of the Year, Cypress Garden, is complemented by Warmed Silver (440-1DB), Silver Shores (430-2DB) and Over the Moon (434-4DB) to create a color palette that is simple, clean and familiar.

Artistry Palette

True to its name, the Artistry collection consists of soft and organic colors that encourage creativity and self-expression with a modern twist in any space. The palette is filled with earthy tones including Simplified White (020W), Peridot Sparkle (427-2DB) and Sand Dunes (410-2DB).

Getaway Palette

This color combination delivers dream-like qualities with shades of lilac and green fusing to transform personal spaces. Pairing Antique White (011W), Shadowed Rose (346-3DB) and Wild Basil (424-5DB) with Cypress Garden evokes feelings of escapism and travel.

"Whether looking for a place to work or rejuvenate, Dutch Boy Paints' 2022 One-Coat Color of the Year and accompanying palettes provide convenience with both one-coat and simple color solutions," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager for Dutch Boy Paints. "Inspired by global lifestyle trends, each color in these palettes can be easily customized to unleash DIYers' personal style."

For added ease, the 2022 Color of the Year and corresponding Color Trends are available in the Dutch Boy brand's exclusive Twist & Pour® containers. Visit www.dutchboy.com/color-advice/color-trends/ or your local Menards® retailer to explore the full Dutch Boy Paints 2022 Trend Forecast. Images and color dollops available here.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

