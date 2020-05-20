Dutch Financial Services Group Chooses FundApps' Shareholding Disclosure Service

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading providers of life insurance, pensions and asset management (the Group) has partnered with RegTech provider FundApps to automate its shareholding disclosure process. FundApps was selected by the Group as their preferred supplier after a comprehensive RFP process.

Photo by Ian on Unsplash

Headquartered in The Netherlands and operating globally, the Group manages more than EUR 800 billion of revenue-generating investments. FundApps' Shareholding Disclosure service will enhance and simplify their compliance processes, enabling the Group to automate their shareholding disclosure in 90+ jurisdictions. The FundApps service combines a powerful rules engine backed by the legal information provider aosphere; a growing community of more than 1,000 users around the world and dedicated support from a team of compliance experts located in London, New York and Singapore. With support for major shareholding, short selling, takeover panels, issuer limits and more, FundApps will enable their compliance team to disclose quickly and accurately to global regulators.

"Our mission is to make compliance simple for financial institutions. We realised the best way to do this is to provide more than just software, so we blend technology with regulatory expertise," said Andrew P. White, CEO and founder of FundApps. "Our approach allows us to respond to regulatory change within hours or even minutes, rather than days or weeks, without ever needing clients to write rules themselves - something that's very relevant these days! Our model allows us to provide instant updates to our clients, which falls in-line with our clients' nimble and flexible approach to investing."

About FundApps: Since 2010, FundApps has been committed to making compliance simple by providing a client-focused service to automate monitoring of regulatory requirements. With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company monitors over USD 11 trillion in client assets with 1,000+ users from compliance teams at asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks around the world.

FundApps' services automate the most difficult tasks in financial compliance, enabling compliance teams at top-tier financial services organisations to get more done in less time. An industry expert with a vast rule library and a dedicated in-house legal & regulatory team, FundApps enables compliance teams to respond more efficiently to regulatory change, increase certainty and reduce complexity in the compliance process.

www.fundapps.co

Press Contact:

Name: Arianne Rosmolen, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Press Material

Related Images

one-of-the-worlds-leading.jpg

One of the world's leading providers of life insurance, pensions and asset management (the Group) has partnered with RegTech provider FundApps to automate its shareholding disclosure process

Photo by Ian on Unsplash

SOURCE FundApps