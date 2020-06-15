Dutch Ridge Consulting Group Announces 10-year BPA Contract Providing Cyber Security and IT Related Services to the DOJ

BEAVER, Pa. and ASHBURN, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC (DRCG), headquartered in Beaver, Pennsylvania is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 10-year, Prime Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract to provide cyber security and IT related services to enhance and execute the mission of the Department of Justice (DOJ). The contract has an estimated total program value of $1.9 billion.

Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC

DRCG is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with offices in Beaver, Pennsylvania and Ashburn, Virginia. DRCG offers expertise in Cybersecurity Engineering and Operations, IT solutioning, Program Management, Policy, Planning, Communications and Compliance Support, Cyber Threat Intelligence, workflow solutioning, Insider Threat Prevention and Detection and professional business consulting services. DRCG's technical approach optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise in managing growth and transformation of existing IT environments. DRCGs proprietary approach optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise in managing growth and transformation of existing IT environments.

"We are humbled and honored by this award announcement," said Doug Ingros, CEO and President of DRCG, "and are very excited at the opportunity to assist the DOJ in its mission."

A total of 14 awards were made under this BPA which includes two distinct competitive tracks: a SDVOSB track and an Unrestricted track. DRCG is a prime contractor for the SDVOSB track.

The contract award includes the following functional areas:

Strategic Communications and Operations Support

Policy, Planning, and FISMA Support

Cybersecurity Engineering and Project Management Support

Security Operations Center Support

This BPA is available for use throughout DOJ and its component agencies and may also be utilized to provide services to other government organizations.

The DOJ is comprised of more than 40 components with distinct and diverse missions, and technology platforms. Historically, the information technology infrastructures of these organizations evolved and operated largely independent of one another. However, changing missions and constrained budgets emphasized the need for shared solutions and collaboration throughout.

For more information about DRCG, please contact us at,

Media contact

Kelly Badgett

724-923-6057

[email protected]

SOURCE Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC