Dutch university hospital chooses Sectra for digitizing pathology for primary diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received an order from Radboud University Medical Center (Radboudumc) in the Netherlands for its IT solution for digital pathology. The solution will enable pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible with microscopes. This will increase efficiency in primary diagnostics, thereby improving cancer care.

"I believe that the qualities of Sectra's pathology solution, their extensive experience both in pathology and in working with university hospitals, together with our own world-leading work within computational pathology research will enable us to improve efficiency and outcomes in pathology diagnostics and cancer care," says Professor Dr Katrien Grünberg, Head of the Pathology Department at Radboudumc.

Radboudumc handles approximately 250,000 glasses per year, which will all be digitized with scanners from Sysmex. The digital images will be stored in a central archive provided by Sectra, enabling pathologists to access cases whenever and wherever needed. Since Sectra's pathology solution is vendor-neutral and supports the DICOM format, Radboudumc will be able to move forward without being locked into a specific hardware or LIS vendor. Sectra's open interface will also allow Radboudumc to implement AI-based image analysis applications from Sectra, their own in-house developed algorithms or solutions from other vendors, and run these from Sectra's platform.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work together with one of Europe's most prominent university hospitals. I am confident that this collaboration will allow us to take our solutions for digital pathology even further and that, together, we can improve cancer care and patient outcomes," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

The order was booked during the third quarter of the fiscal year.

Sectra digital pathology solution

Sectra provides a complete solution for primary diagnostics in pathology. Sectra's high-end review workstation provides pathologists with the right environment and tools to perform their work in a digital system and to reduce the pain-points associated with time-consuming and labor-intensive manual workflow. Sectra's digital pathology solution also allows seamless sharing of digital slides and patient data in multi-hospital environments, enhancing the workflows around consultations, frozen sections and second opinions.

The solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution that also supports radiology, cardiology, mammography, orthopaedics and other medical imaging. Since it is built on the same technical platform, Sectra's solution enables efficient integrated diagnostic workflows, supporting improved collaboration between radiology and pathology, two key players in efficient cancer care.

