Dutchland Plastics Strengthens Executive Team

OOSTBURG, Wis., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchland Plastics, LLC ("Dutchland" or the "Company"), a leading contract manufacturer of custom rotationally molded ("rotomolded") plastics products, announced today the appointment of Dan Bohnsack as its new Chief Financial Officer. This is the latest in a series of strategic moves that Dutchland has made over the past two years to bolster its leadership team as it seeks to prudently grow its market share of the custom manufactured plastics sector. Mr. Bohnsack's appointment comes on the heels of four other seasoned industry veterans joining the Company – Raka Rao as CEO, Bill Bayer as chief operating officer, Jeff Lucash as vice president of sales and marketing, and Jessica Peterson as director of human resources.

"On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome these talented new team members to the Dutchland family," said George Kollitides, Dutchland's Lead Director and a partner with the Company's private equity sponsor, A&M Capital Opportunities. "Collectively, these key additions will ensure that the Dutchland executive leadership team has the right talent to deliver on all aspects of the company's growth strategy."

Mr. Bohnsack has over 20 years' experience as a financial executive. Prior to joining Dutchland, he led cross-culture global teams and served in a variety of finance, accounting, and treasury roles for companies including DealerShop, Letica (part of Berry Global), Humanetics, Honeywell, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"At Dutchland, Dan Bohnsack will play a lead role in directing the strategic and operational management of our accounting, finance and IT functions, as well as overseeing the enhancement of our ERP systems," said Raka Rao, Dutchland's CEO. "Throughout his career, Dan has proven to be an effective leader and trusted partner with deep experience building elite teams, making him a perfect fit for the Company. In my short time at Dutchland thus far, I have been struck by the commitment and capabilities of our talented team to deliver a broad range of high-quality, customized solutions to our customers. I look forward to working closely with Dan and the rest of the leadership team to navigate Dutchland toward continued success and future growth."

Joining Mr. Bohnsack on Dutchland's Executive Leadership Team are:

Raka Rao – CEO

Raka has more than 25 years' experience building and leading companies across a diverse spectrum of industries including the electronics, healthcare, industrial, and automotive sectors. During his tenure as CEO, Raka has overseen meaningful improvements in the domains of profitability, productivity, and quality control. Prior to his time at Dutchland, Raka held leadership roles at Filtration Group and Danaher. He earned a Master of Science degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from Wayne State University and a certificate in Optimizing Global Supply Chain from the Kellogg School of Business.

William 'Bill' Bayer – COO

Bill has more than 25 years of manufacturing, operations, and general management experience. His successful track record of driving significant top and bottom-line improvements span a range of diverse markets and multinational organizations. Previously, Bill lead global operations & supply chain for DJO Global. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management, both from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Jeff Lucash – VP, Sales and Marketing

Jeff brings over 20 years of plastics experience to Dutchland. He has a proven record of accomplishment driving strategic sales, marketing and profit growth, and mentoring his teams. Prior to joining Dutchland, Jeff was vice president of sales at Flambeau Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Mansfield University.

Jessica Peterson – Director, Human Resources

Jess has over a decade of experience developing organizational human capital strategies, including overseeing initiatives related to recruitment and selection, employee relations, benefits administration, and training and development. Previously, Jess served as the global director of human capital for Construction Forms, Inc., and a human resources specialist at ACUITY. During her time at ACUITY, the company received multiple culture awards, including being selected as a top employer in the U.S. She holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Human Resources Management from Concordia University, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Global Business from St. Norbert College.

ABOUT DUTCHLAND PLASTICS

Headquartered in Oostburg, Wisconsin, Dutchland Plastics ("Dutchland") is a leading contract manufacturer of custom rotationally molded ("rotomolded") plastics products. The company has been manufacturing high quality plastics products – from kayaks to coolers, jungle gyms to furniture – for nearly half a century at its state-of-the-art facilities in Wisconsin and New York. Founded in 1967, Dutchland proudly serves both domestic and international companies across several sectors, including but not limited to the recreational, commercial, outdoor, food and beverage, furniture and marine industries. For more information about Dutchland, please visit www.dutchland.com .

