Duubee 3D printers launched in the USA
Aug 22, 2019, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duubee announces the launch of its 3D printers, HP01, HP02, HP03 in the USA. With the launch of the 3D printers, the company aims to introduce more people to the 3D printing world, and help more people develop their infinite creativity.
The entry-level and affordable HP01 3D printer is available at an amazing price.
Highlights of the HP01
- Easy to set up, powerful software, works with Windows, macOS X.
- A 2.4inch full color touch display screen for easy operation with models preset in the SD card.
- Filament types: ABS, PLA, wood, metal composites and dissolvable PVA.
- Support TF card off-line print and resume printing even after a power outage or lapse occurs.
- Glass and hot bed can be switched, detachable platform works well on removing finished print object.
- Strict testing for key components before delivery and life-time technical supports.
Main features of the Duubee HP 3D printers:
|
Model
|
HP01
|
HP02
|
HP03
|
Machine material
|
Sheet metal
|
Aluminum alloy/sheet metal
|
Aluminum alloy/sheet metal
|
Printing Method
|
Fused Deposition Molding
|
Fused Deposition Molding
|
Fused Deposition Molding
|
Printing size
|
220*220*240mm
|
220*220*240mm
|
400*400*400mm
|
Printing accuracy
|
±0.1~0.2mm
|
±0.1~0.2mm
|
±0.1~0.2mm
|
Printing speed
|
20-200mm/s
|
20-200mm/s
|
20-200mm/s
|
Hot bed temperature
|
≤80℃
|
≤80℃
|
≤80℃
|
Printing platform
|
Removable,
Heated bed/Glass
|
Removable,
Heated bed/Glass
|
Hot bed/Lattice platform
|
Print material
|
ABS/PLA/TPU
|
ABS/PLA/TPU
|
ABS/PLA/TPU
|
Machine size
|
390*400*450mm
|
390 x 410 x 490 mm
|
495*580*655mm
|
Power supply
|
220V/110V 250W
|
220V/110V 250W
|
220V/110V 360W
|
Software
|
Repetier-Host Cura
|
Repetier-Host Cura
|
Repetier-Host Cura
Today, 3D printing has been mainly used for personal creativity and consumer goods and it allows individuals to realize their creativity in a quick and easy way. Whether for personal creativity, professional, educational use, etc., 3D printers are more affordable than ever.
For individuals who are in the market for a 3D printer, many things need to be considered such as:
- What size objects and with what materials
- How high of a resolution
- Do you want to print in multiple colors
- What surface should you build on
- Do you need a closed frame
- How do you want to connect to the printer
- What software do you need
With the support of company's strategy, Duubee will enhance consumption experience with higher quality products and lead the industry trend in the future.
