Duubee 3D printers launched in the USA

Highlights of the HP01

Easy to set up, powerful software, works with Windows, macOS X.

A 2.4inch full color touch display screen for easy operation with models preset in the SD card.

Filament types: ABS, PLA, wood, metal composites and dissolvable PVA.

Support TF card off-line print and resume printing even after a power outage or lapse occurs.

Glass and hot bed can be switched, detachable platform works well on removing finished print object.

Strict testing for key components before delivery and life-time technical supports.

Main features of the Duubee HP 3D printers:

Model HP01 HP02 HP03 Machine material Sheet metal Aluminum alloy/sheet metal Aluminum alloy/sheet metal Printing Method Fused Deposition Molding Fused Deposition Molding Fused Deposition Molding Printing size 220*220*240mm 220*220*240mm 400*400*400mm Printing accuracy ±0.1~0.2mm ±0.1~0.2mm ±0.1~0.2mm Printing speed 20-200mm/s 20-200mm/s 20-200mm/s Hot bed temperature ≤80℃ ≤80℃ ≤80℃ Printing platform Removable, Heated bed/Glass Removable, Heated bed/Glass Hot bed/Lattice platform Print material ABS/PLA/TPU ABS/PLA/TPU ABS/PLA/TPU Machine size 390*400*450mm 390 x 410 x 490 mm 495*580*655mm Power supply 220V/110V 250W 220V/110V 250W 220V/110V 360W Software Repetier-Host Cura Repetier-Host Cura Repetier-Host Cura

Today, 3D printing has been mainly used for personal creativity and consumer goods and it allows individuals to realize their creativity in a quick and easy way. Whether for personal creativity, professional, educational use, etc., 3D printers are more affordable than ever.

For individuals who are in the market for a 3D printer, many things need to be considered such as:

What size objects and with what materials

How high of a resolution

Do you want to print in multiple colors

What surface should you build on

Do you need a closed frame

How do you want to connect to the printer

What software do you need

