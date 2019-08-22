Duubee 3D printers launched in the USA

Let imagination to be reality

News provided by

Duubee

Aug 22, 2019, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duubee announces the launch of its 3D printers, HP01, HP02, HP03 in the USA. With the launch of the 3D printers, the company aims to introduce more people to the 3D printing world, and help more people develop their infinite creativity.

The entry-level and affordable HP01 3D printer is available at an amazing price.

Duubee 3D Printer HP01
Duubee 3D Printer HP01
Ideal for STEM Projects
Ideal for STEM Projects
Duubee 3D Printer HP01 Ideal for STEM Projects

Highlights of the HP01

  • Easy to set up, powerful software, works with Windows, macOS X.
  • A 2.4inch full color touch display screen for easy operation with models preset in the SD card.
  • Filament types: ABS, PLA, wood, metal composites and dissolvable PVA.
  • Support TF card off-line print and resume printing even after a power outage or lapse occurs.
  • Glass and hot bed can be switched, detachable platform works well on removing finished print object.
  • Strict testing for key components before delivery and life-time technical supports.

Main features of the Duubee HP 3D printers:

Model

HP01

HP02

HP03

Machine material

Sheet metal

Aluminum alloy/sheet metal

Aluminum alloy/sheet metal

Printing Method

Fused Deposition Molding

Fused Deposition Molding

Fused Deposition Molding

Printing size

220*220*240mm

220*220*240mm

400*400*400mm

Printing accuracy

±0.1~0.2mm

±0.1~0.2mm

±0.1~0.2mm

Printing speed

20-200mm/s

20-200mm/s

20-200mm/s

Hot bed temperature

≤80℃

≤80℃

≤80℃

Printing platform

Removable,

Heated bed/Glass

Removable,

Heated bed/Glass

Hot bed/Lattice platform

Print material

ABS/PLA/TPU

ABS/PLA/TPU

ABS/PLA/TPU

Machine size

390*400*450mm

390 x 410 x 490 mm

495*580*655mm

Power supply

220V/110V 250W

220V/110V 250W

220V/110V 360W

Software

Repetier-Host Cura

Repetier-Host Cura

Repetier-Host Cura

Today, 3D printing has been mainly used for personal creativity and consumer goods and it allows individuals to realize their creativity in a quick and easy way. Whether for personal creativity, professional, educational use, etc., 3D printers are more affordable than ever.

For individuals who are in the market for a 3D printer, many things need to be considered such as:

  • What size objects and with what materials
  • How high of a resolution
  • Do you want to print in multiple colors
  • What surface should you build on
  • Do you need a closed frame
  • How do you want to connect to the printer
  • What software do you need

With the support of company's strategy, Duubee will enhance consumption experience with higher quality products and lead the industry trend in the future.

For more information, please visit: http://www.duubee.com or follow:
https://www.facebook.com/DuubeeIntelligent/
https://www.instagram.com/Duubeeintelligent/
https://twitter.com/DuubeeInt

SOURCE Duubee

Related Links

http://www.duubee.com

You just read:

Duubee 3D printers launched in the USA

News provided by

Duubee

Aug 22, 2019, 12:00 ET