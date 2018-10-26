Duuple, the New Challenge Based Social App, is Now Available For Download

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duuple, the newly launched social app that brings individuals, brands, and NGOs around user generated challenges, is now available for download on leading smartphone app stores. With its launch, the company also announced a partnership with Neil Patrick Harris – with a challenge to get users dancing their way to helping kids in need.

Duuple empowers individuals, brands, and NGOs to create their own goal-based challenges. Through user-generated videos, users inject social good along with cheers, energy, excitement, prizes and sharing to people's daily lives.

How does it work? It's simple. Create and film a new challenge and share it with your network and the Duuple community. Want your friends to try repeat that crazy tongue twister that only you think you can do? Challenge them on Duuple. Brand or NGO looking to connect with consumers on driving awareness to a new cause? Create a challenge on Duuple. New artists with a fun new way to debut their music? Create a challenge on Duuple. These user created challenges provide discoverability and virality –with immediate calls-to-action for fun and/or social good amongst friends. Whether it is just friends making friendly wagers amongst each other or a charity raising funds, Duuple is a fun and interactive way to challenge your network and share hilarious and engaging content.

To kick the challenges off in proper fashion, Duuple and Neil Patrick Harris have created a dancing challenge to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Having Neil Patrick Harris help us launch the first challenge is the perfect way to introduce Duuple to the world," said Abby Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of Duuple. "The most important part of developing Duuple was to make it FUN– and his energy is synonymous with our app and culture. We can't wait to see what fun and exciting challenges the community comes up with."

"Over the past few years we've witnessed how social sharing can turn a simple act into a movement – especially when aligned with charities and social initiatives," said Neil Patrick Harris. "Duuple is that spark. It's the best way to challenge your friends, get out of your comfort zone and do a world of good around you."

Duuple is free to download and available now on iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play Store . Press assets, including screenshots and content with Neil Patrick Harris can be found HERE.

Direct Download Link:

iOS:https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/duuple/id1322945504?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faceitforme.duuple

About Duuple:

Duuple is the challenge-based app that connects communities and causes through content. Raise money or win cash by creating challenges to be cheered, accepted and shared. Founded by Basel Holding, Duuple launched in October of 2018 and is currently available on iOS and Google Play app stores or visit www.duuple.com

