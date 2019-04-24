Duuple, the Social Media Platform for Social Good, Launches in Asia

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duuple, the new challenge-based app where everybody wins, launches in Asia with an invite-only introduction party at Marina Park in Seoul, South Korea on April 26, 2019. The event will debut a hashtag contest and two new challenges- the "Best Selfie" challenge and "Your Best Dance Move" challenge with world renowned Bboyer, Karl "Dyzee" Alba.

The event is in partnership with East Meets West, a South Korean marketing company committed to bringing Korea and the West together, with a host committee including Seoul Cosmetic Surgery, KWORLD, Be Mused Korea and SUIT MAKE.

"After our U.S. launch where we partnered with Neil Patrick Harris on an Embarrassing New Dance Move challenge in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, we knew we wanted to expand our mission even further. We are thrilled to be launching in a new market," said Abby Frimpong, CEO of Duuple. "The team is excited to bring our social media platform for social good to Asia."

The event is being MC'd by Serina Hwang. Brand ambassadors are top influencers: Claudipia, Nalu and Hallie Bradley. Event sponsors include CryptoJoo, Banobagi Plastic Surgery, Wish Formula Cosmetics and Serendi Beauty. Khalid & Lee Seul will also be in attendance.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Korean Unwed Mothers Families Association (KUMFA.)The organization's goal is to enable Korean women to have sufficient resources and support to keep their babies so that mother and child can thrive in Korean society.

The expansion to the Asian market and the support of KUMFA is the first step in global change.

About Duuple:

Duuple is challenged based app that empowers individuals, brands, and NGOs to create their own goal-based challenges.

With a mission to provide a fun platform for social innovators and organizations to empower each other and their communities, Duuple provides a platform for users to donate to causes and advocate for issues that matter through user-generated videos where users inject social good along with cheers, energy, excitement, prizes and sharing to people's daily lives. Highlights of the app include it being the first celebrity endorsed app which has garnered over 138 million impressions.

CONTACTS:

(Korea) Mona Hanson events@eastmeetswestbiz.com // 010 2318 7833

(US) Abby Frimpong abby.frimpong@duuple.com

