Duvaltex Launches Full Range of Innovative Medical Textiles to Protect American Healthcare Personnel and Patients

"Our U.S. teams, based in Maine and Michigan, have been developing and manufacturing medical textiles and products for the healthcare industry for more than 20 years and are ready to meet the increasing demand for personal protective equipment," said Alain Duval, Chief Executive Officer of Duvaltex. "We are especially proud of the durability of our textiles, which can be washed and reused over 100 times. Each lot is tested to meet the highest quality and traceability standards and ensure they are defect-free."

Duvaltex's engineered Level 1 and 2 reusable fabrics are woven to make medical and hospital gowns as well as laboratory and protective clothing, with and without antistatic performance capabilities. The antistatic technology incorporated in the medical fabric construction reduces the build-up of static charges, ensuring a cleaner and safer work environment.

As a recognized leader in specialty textile innovation, Duvaltex has developed advanced technical fabrics designed to meet the needs of frontline healthcare workers. Its antimicrobial scrub fabric is used to make scrub shirts, tops, tunics, jackets, pants and uniforms, and can be washed and reused multiple times. The company also offers cubicle curtain fabric for healthcare environments that can be seen from both sides. All Duvaltex fabrics meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American Society of Testing Materials International (ASTM), American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) quality standards.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duvaltex has mobilized its North American manufacturing facilities to produce millions of yards of medical textiles in record time to meet major government contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) and support healthcare institutions. Employees at the company's facilities and offices in Guilford, ME, Grand Rapids, MI, New York, NY, and Elkin, NC, as well as companies in its U.S. supply chain, have played a key role in this major effort alongside Duvaltex teams located in Canada.

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect people and limit the spread of viruses, such as COVID-19, Duvaltex recently launched a highly innovative, non-medical protective face mask. The company made substantial investments in new 3D knitting equipment at its Grand Rapids facility to provide it with the capacity to produce millions of the X7 mask. It is available in bulk quantities for large businesses as well as the retail, hospitality, and service sectors, or individually through a dedicated e-commerce platform at knit.duvaltex.com.

About Duvaltex

Duvaltex is North America's largest office furniture textile manufacturer and leading protective textiles provider. It specializes in the design and production of advanced textile solutions and sustainable textiles. The company leverages its extensive experience in the development and production of medical and technical textiles for the healthcare industry to help protect people and limit the spread of viruses, such as COVID-19. Duvaltex is committed to changing the way products are made, used and reused, creating value for future generations. For more information, visit duvaltex.com.

SOURCE Duvaltex