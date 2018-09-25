DVDFab Officially Introduces Its Next-Gen Multimedia Solution Package DVDFab 11

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Software vendor DVDFab today officially introduces its new generation of multimedia solution package, DVDFab 11, the 11th major upgrade in 15 years. Compared to the previous version 10, which has been in service for almost 2 years, the all-new DVDFab 11 comes with three major changes which are listed below.

Flat Design Is the New Trend

DVDFab 11 employs an all-new flat design to make its user interfaces look plain and simple. Most of the prompt windows now float in from the bottom of the main interface; the revamped task queue is now integrated into the main interface; and the restructured utilities panel makes it easier for users to find a specific tool quicker than before. Simply put, everything is quick and easy to find. However, beneath the surface of simplicity hides complex and sophisticated coding efforts - the reinvented DVDFab 11 supports 1200+ input and output formats and delivers premium video quality.

More Mobile and Social Friendly

Working with DVDFab Remote (version 1.2.3 or later), the newly introduced Mobile Video Loader in DVDFab 11 allows direct transfer of videos from smartphones and tablets to the Video Converter module for further editing, and then after being polished, the totally revamped File Transfer is responsible for sending them back directly to the mobile devices. In both cases, neither a data cable nor iTunes (if using an Apple product) is needed. What's more, you are given an extra option to upload them to your social network accounts, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Fast as Lightning, yet Stable as Rock

Speed has always been a great advantage with DVDFab. In DVDFab 11, developers usher in a completely new video conversion engine codenamed Turbo Conversion Engine. It supports the newest hardware acceleration technologies from NVIDIA, AMD and Intel to ensure a lightning fast compression and conversion speed whenever transcoding gets involved. While pursuing speed, DVDFab 11 does not leave stability behind. As a matter of fact, the new turbo engine is coded with many advanced algorithms and structure, making it as stable as a rock while working with the speed of lightning.

Other Minor Changes and Availability

Besides the three major changes mentioned above, DVDFab 11 also contains tons of minor improvements over the previous generation. With all these major and minor changes in combination, developers from DVDFab hope to offer users a much better user experience. Speaking of user experience, the first thing for users to do is to get hands on the all-new DVDFab 11, which is available for download on DVDFab's official website.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users.

