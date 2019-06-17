DVDFab Software Announced Comprehensive Support to 8K UHD Video Conversion

BEIJING, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the release of a minor DVDFab 11 update, DVDFab Software announced its overall support to 8K UHD -- dubbed by industry veterans as the futuristic resolution -- in its Video Converter and four other relevant modules.

What is 8K UHD?

Mathematically, 8K resolution is actually a whopping 16 times the pixels of Full HD (1920 x 1080 seen on regular Blu-ray discs) and four times the pixels of the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 seen on current 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs), that's 7680 x 4320, or 33 million pixels (33,117,600, to be exact). To more easily visualize it, imagine four 4K TVs placed in a four-by-four grid. That's definitely a lot of pixels.

Too Early to Hop on the 8K Bandwagon Now?

While many people are still trying to find enough content to feed their 4K UHD TVs at home, is it too early to talk about 8K, something which may or may not go mainstream, at least not in the next two or three years? Absolutely not! Believe it or not, 8K videos actually have been around for quite a while. Simply type 8K videos in the YouTube search box, and thousands of results will show up in seconds. YouTube might be the earliest one jumping on to the 8K bandwagon, but it is definitely not the only one. The second most popular video-streaming site Vimeo added support for 8K videos in November 2017. It now has over 6,000 videos tagged as 8K.

The First to Support 8K UHD Video Conversion

Now that 8K has become a trend, DVDFab has a solid reason to add overall support for it. And the software vendor did that in today's DVDFab 11.0.3.5 release, making DVDFab 11 the 1st of its kind to support 8K video conversions. Specifically, the new update introduced several 8K relevant conversion profiles, namely, MP4.8K, MKV.8K, M2TS.8K, MP4.8K.10bit, MKV.8K.10bit and M2TS.8K.10bit , in the video converter software and four other relevant modules to help its customers around the world produce dazzling 8K content at home, using their personal videos and movie collections of all resolutions, especially those of 1080p and above. Moreover, to help users make sure whether their PCs are capable of 8K encoding and decoding, the new version also brought in a very neat feature to detect if a user's computer is equipped with an 8K decoder or encoder on board.

The new version is available at the Download Center of DVDFab official website.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on Video Converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 120 million global users. More information at DVDFab's official website or Facebook page.

SOURCE DVDFab