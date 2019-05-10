DVDFab Software Introduced Free Video Converter Software in a Thursday Update

BEIJING, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its newest DVDFab 11.0.2.9 update released yesterday, DVDFab Software introduced the free version of its video converter software featured in its all-inclusive DVDFab 11 multimedia solution package.

DVDFab 11.0.2.9 Brought Free Video Converter up to the Table

In the Thursday release, DVDFab 11.0.2.9 came out with new features, among which, the most eye-catching one is the announcement of a free video converter software that is actually the free version of its existing Video Converter module. Compared to the fully-functional paid version which offers comprehensive conversion solutions for all videos, the newly introduced free version allows non-paid users to convert only non-H.265 encoded videos and non-4K videos, just with the MKV Passthrough and MP4.Free conversion profiles. Moreover, the final videos can only keep maximum two channels regarding audio, and up to 720p regarding video quality.

Other new features of DVDFab 11.0.2.9 include the added support to certain new DVD & Blu-ray discs, a DTS audio conversion profile added in all the Converter modules that can convert DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K UHD Blu-rays and all the digital video files to premium quality DTS audio files compatible on certain high-end audio playback devices, and the Passthrough and Conversion options regarding the Processing Mode at the Advanced Settings panel of the DVD to Blu-ray Converter software which actually does the job of upscaling a DVD video to Blu-ray format for playback on a home Blu-ray player.

Aside from the above-mentioned new features, ver. 11.0.2.9 also fixed a problem that the titles of certain recorded Blu-rays were not displayed properly after being loaded into the main interface, an output oversize problem when copying certain BDAV sources to BD25 size, a crash problem when opening certain BDAV sources, a problem that the Subtitle was reverted back to English from None after changing the output destination path in the Video Converter module, and a freeze problem when clicking the Edit button in the Video Converter module.

Also, there are some minor GUI and UE improvements. The new version is available for download at the Download Center of DVDFab Official Website www.dvdfab.cn/download.htm

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, Video Converter, Video Downloader, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information is available at the DVDFab website.

