DVDVideoSoft.com Launches Free TikTok Downloader to Save Any TikTok Video and Music to your PC

LONDON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDVideoSoft.com has announced the launch of its brand-new program — Free TikTok Downloader — a fast and super easy application that saves any music clip from TikTok to PC storage.

TikTok is the latest trend in social media networks, very popular with young people. It's a nice storage for short lip-sync and dance music clips that are from 3 to 15 sec long or up to 60 sec in case you merge segments. TikTok enables anyone to be a creator and to share his view with others all over the world. All one needs is a smartphone with a camera and a cool story to shoot.

Why do you need the TikTok downloader?

TikTok app was designed for iPhone and Android only. You can't get it on your PC unless you have an Android emulator. You may want to save TikTok videos you enjoy to your PC for management or collection purposes, to access them anytime later on offline. That is what the TikTok Downloader from DVDVideoSoft can do.

The program combines many useful features that make it stand out from other applications on the net:

Download in bulk. You don't need to save videos one by one - submit as many URLs as you want to the program interface and tap the Download button just once.

Super-fast download. In less than a second, the TikTok music clip will be stored on your PC.

Convert the TikTok clip to the format compatible with your device. The developers added support to the widely used formats: MP4, MOV, AVI, and MP3. Thus, you won't need a separate converter to make your video play in your media player.

Multilingual support. The program interface is translated into 10+ languages, thus the linguistic barrier won't be an obstacle to users.

Export to iTunes automatically. Do you use iTunes for video playback or to sync content from your computer to your device? Newly downloaded files will be automatically added to your iTunes, just activate the relevant feature.

Convert with proxy. It's convenient to set a proxy server in the app and download the clips you like even if you surf the web anonymously.

Have we convinced you that the app is worth a try? Then proceed to the downloader and add the link to the video on TikTok. The download has never been easier!

About DVDVideoSoft.com

DVDVideoSoft.com is a software development company famous for its first-class multimedia applications. Among them are video and audio downloaders, converters, editors, recorders, etc.

The DVDVideoSoft team is passionate about software and continues to develop in this field releasing new and updating older apps. All have modern UI and are easy enough for a novice user.

