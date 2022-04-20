DVIGear Introduces 4K HDMI Optic Extender

High Performance for Extreme Requirements

MARIETTA, Ga., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has introduced the DVI-7365, a new high-performance 4K Multiport Optical Extender. Built to manage a wide array of signal types, they support ultra-high resolutions up to 4K (UHD) at 60Hz (4:4:4) and are engineered for applications that require extension over extreme distances.

Fiber Optic Extension Goes the Distance

DVI-7365 Extenders support HDMI 4K /60p, embedded audio, bi-directional IR, RS 232 and two 10/100 BaseT Ethernet ports. Resolutions up to 4096x2160 /60p (4:4:4) are realized without using any compression. These extenders provide long-distance extension over a single fiber cable, up to 1.86 miles (~ 3,000 meters) using single-mode fiber, or 1,000 ft. (~ 300 meters) using OM3 multi-mode fiber. For added versatility, these units provide Advanced EDID Management with four operating modes: Pass-through, Learn 1, Learn 2, and Factory Default.

Advanced Optical Technology

Each extender set consists of an optical transmitter unit and an optical receiver unit. The transmitter converts the AV signals into light pulses for transmission over a single strand of Multi‑Mode or Single-Mode fiber optic cable. The receiver converts the light pulses back to AV signals for the display, as well as other downstream devices. By using advanced fiber optic technology, without any compression, this product provides superior picture quality over greater distances than other extension methods, such as copper cables or CAT-X extenders. Moreover, optical fiber transmission is immune to environmental signal noise, thus providing a low RFI / EMI profile for sensitive applications where security is an important concern.

All these features, together with the DVI-7365's exceptional performance and price, make it the ideal solution for cost-sensitive applications that demand high quality HDMI signal distribution. System engineers designing academic spaces, retail signage, houses of worship and small-to-large size presentation venues will find outstanding value in this product. The DVI-7365 Extender is available for immediate delivery and has a suggested retail price of only $1,140.00 per set.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, MultiViewers and HyperLight active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, Inc. is the owner of numerous trademarks, both registered and unregistered, including without limitation, the following marks: DVIGEAR®, DISPLAYNET®, DISPLAYNET SERVER®, DISPLAYNET MANAGER®, N/AV Design®, HYPERLIGHT® and WILDCAT®.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

© 2022 DVIGear, Inc.

Contact:

Lisa Barlow Flournoy

[email protected]

+1.770.421.6699

DVIGear Logo ● DVI-7365

SOURCE DVIGear, Inc.