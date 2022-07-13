DVIGear Introduces DisplayPort 1.4 Fiber Optic Extender

Provides Exceptional Performance, Versatility and Range

MARIETTA, Ga., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has introduced the DVI-7380, a high-performance, cost-effective, DisplayPort Optical Extender designed to meet and exceed even the most demanding system requirements. It supports a wide array of signal types, provides long-distance extension over a single fiber cable, and supports ultra-high resolutions up to 8K (UHD) at 30Hz (4:4:4).

Multiple Signals Extended over a Single Cable

The DVI-7380 supports DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 signals with data rates up to 8.1Gbps/channel (32.4Gbps aggregate), resolutions up to 8K /30p, embedded audio, bi-directional IR, RS-232 and two 10/100 BaseT Ethernet ports, using only a single fiber optic cable. It can extend these signals over cable distances of more than 5.0 miles (> 8,000 meters) using Single-Mode Fiber and up to 1000 ft. (~ 300 meters) using Multi-Mode Fiber.

Advanced Fiber Optic Technology

The extender set consists of an optical transmitter unit and an optical receiver unit. The transmitter converts the AV signals into light pulses for transmission over a single strand of Multi-Mode or Single-Mode fiber optic cable. The receiver converts the light pulses back to AV signals for the display, as well as other downstream devices. By using advanced fiber optic technology, without any compression, this product provides superior picture quality over greater distances than other extension methods, such as copper cables or CAT-X extenders. Moreover, optical fiber transmission is immune to environmental signal noise, thus providing a low RFI / EMI profile for sensitive applications where security is an important concern. Together, these features make the DVI-7380 the ideal, cost-effective solution for system designers and integrators who need to extend high resolution DisplayPort signals over extreme distances with flawless image quality. The DVI-7380 Extender is available for immediate delivery and has a suggested retail price of only $1,140.00 per set.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, MultiViewers and HyperLight active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, Inc. is the owner of numerous trademarks, both registered and unregistered, including without limitation, the following marks: DVIGEAR®, DISPLAYNET®, DISPLAYNET SERVER®, DISPLAYNET MANAGER®, N/AV Design®, HYPERLIGHT® and WILDCAT®.

© 2022 DVIGear, Inc.

DVIGear Logo ● DVI-7380

