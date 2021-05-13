dvm360® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With Five New Partners

The esteemed program welcomes Pathway Vet Alliance, Basepaws, GoodVets, IndeVets, and Merchant Centric. Tweet this

dvm360®'s new partners include:

Pathway Vet Alliance, a leading national veterinary management group of 400 general practice, specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals throughout the U.S., including 100 THRIVE clinics. Pathway is committed to creating the world's most trusted, innovative and connected ecosystem for pet care that comprehensively serves the needs of pets, their families and veterinary caregivers. The company continues to raise the bar on the fundamental and holistic care of veterinary professionals through industry-first financial, mental and physical well-being programs.

Basepaws , a leader in feline health, providing at-home genetics and biome DNA testing with digital results available in weeks. Founded in 2016 by Anna Skaya , Basepaws is committed to research in feline health and genetic disease and is the world's first home-based testing platform for cat owners.

Good Vets , who partners with veterinarians by making the dream of ownership a reality. GoodVets believes in empowering veterinarians to achieve both their personal and professional aspirations. The company promotes preventive care through their nose-to-tail approach to veterinary medicine, offering services such as wellness and prevention, diagnostics, and routine and advanced surgery. With beautifully designed, functional hospitals staffed by experienced medical professionals who truly love pets, GoodVets develops customized treatment plans unique to each patient to encourage both daily and long-term health.

IndeVets , who is rethinking relief work. Their team of veterinarians provides easy and reliable staffing for animal hospitals. For veterinarians, IndeVets represents a lifestyle change, allowing doctors the freedom and flexibility to set their own schedules while still earning great pay and benefits.

, who is rethinking relief work. Their team of veterinarians provides easy and reliable staffing for animal hospitals. For veterinarians, IndeVets represents a lifestyle change, allowing doctors the freedom and flexibility to set their own schedules while still earning great pay and benefits. Merchant Centric, a leader in identifying actionable operational intelligence and reputation management. Merchant Centric's solution makes it easy to understand and engage with pet owner feedback. Now vets can focus on actions that will attract more pet owners to increase satisfaction and revenues.

"We are excited and happy to welcome our new SAP partners to our dvm360 family. Our company truly believes 'collaboration saves lives,' and we know all of our partners will help collectively advance the veterinary profession," said Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®.

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations and veterinary schools with an international and national reach and visibility. It uses the breadth of the MJH Life Sciences™ veterinary platforms to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. Through the SAP program, dvm360® fosters collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted veterinary professionals for the benefit of the profession. As part of this joint effort, dvm360® works with affiliated partners to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

dvm360® Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE dvm360®

