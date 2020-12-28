DW Healthcare Partners and Linden Announce Sale of Z-Medica to Teleflex

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today the closing of its previously disclosed sale of Z-Medica ("Z-Medica" or "the Company") to Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) ("Teleflex"). Z-Medica, a portfolio company of DW Healthcare Partners and Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of patented hemostatic products that enable healthcare providers, military personnel, and first responders to control bleeding and hemorrhaging.

DWHP first invested in Z-Medica in September of 2012 and realized substantial growth in the business through channel diversification and new product development. In September 2017, DWHP sold majority control of the asset to Linden. DWHP representatives Doug Schillinger and Stephen Fanning remained on the Board of Directors, partnering with Linden and Z-Medica management to build the Company into the leading hemostatic products company that it is today.

"It has been extremely edifying to see Z-Medica transform over the years. We took what was essentially just a product line in 2012 and we built an exciting and diversified company out of it," said Doug Schillinger, Managing Director at DWHP. "Five years later, we agreed to stay involved and partner with Linden to launch the QuickClot Control+® product line which has become a staple in U.S. trauma centers."

Eric Compton, CEO of Z-Medica said, "DWHP's continued involvement in the business has been critical to our ongoing success as they have provided important historical context, as well as continued guidance. I would like to thank Doug and Steve for their tremendous insight and partnership as Board members."

Truist Securities acted as financial advisor to Z-Medica and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel. Guggenheim Securities acted as financial advisor to Teleflex and Holland & Knight LLP is served as legal counsel.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.43 billion in aggregate capital commitments and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies realize their growth potential. For more information, please visit: www.dwhp.com.

About Z-Medica, LLC

Z-Medica, LLC, is a medical device manufacturer based in Wallingford, CT that is focused on the development, sale and marketing of innovative hemorrhage control products. For over a decade, Z-Medica has helped hospitals, militaries, law enforcement, first responders and consumers around the globe save lives and improve medical outcomes with their QuikClot® brand of products which are manufactured in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.QuikClot.com and http://www.Z-Medica.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2 billion in healthcare companies and has raised nearly $3 billion of commitments, augmented by capital provided by the firm's limited partners for larger transactions. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose-driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.teleflex.com.

SOURCE DW Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.dwhp.com

