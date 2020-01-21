DW Support Services Enhances Customer Experience With Localz

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Support Services (DW) selects Localz , leading experts in last-mile location and messaging technology to digitize its real-time customer communications. DW is a leader in responsive repairs and it is vital to keep innovating and updating its services to meet continually rising consumer expectations. Localz technology will be used to enhance its current communications processes, incorporating real-time tracking and communication capabilities that consumers are starting to demand given their experience from services in other sectors.

DW Support Services, part of Fastflow Group, provides property repair services to social landlords. Working mainly with large housing associations, DW provides responsive repairs to approximately 55,000 homes each year and prides itself on putting the customer at the centre of its business model - and has partnered with Localz due to its like-minded approach.

Customer choices and views are at the heart of DW's service. By incorporating Localz real-time tracking and two-way communication for end-customers, DW will enhance the customer experience it provides, but will also make efficiency savings and will enjoy a competitive edge in the repairs contractor market. Using Localz technology DW, its clients and end-customers will benefit from:

Automated communications

Real-time operative tracking

Two-way communication

Automated post-job customer feedback requests

Real-time dashboard

Alan Elliott, DW's head of Responsive Repairs: "We are expecting to see some fantastic benefits from Localz for our clients, their tenants, and also for our own employees. Implementing Localz will make our end-customers' lives easier, will reduce call wait times, and increase first-time access rates - all the while improving the overall customer experience for tenants. DW will now also be able to give customers a real-time view of progress for repairs at their property; a service that is already available across many other industries. We want to be seen as working smarter, being innovative, and giving mutual benefits to our clients, customers and our teams."

"It's fantastic to see DW leading the way with adopting technology that will enable them to deliver more customer-centric services. Working with Localz, DWSS will not only add a competitive edge when it comes to winning and retaining contracts but will also see efficiency gains from better first-time access and a reduction in ETA query calls. We are seeing a growing appetite for our services in the housing sector - from contractors, their clients, and from landlords with in-house repairs teams," said Paul Swannell, Sales Director at Localz.

