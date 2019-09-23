DWA, a Merkle Company, Named in Adweek's 2019 List of Fastest Growing Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DWA, a Merkle Company and leading B2B marketing and media agency, has been named to Adweek's list of fastest growing agencies . Adweek's inaugural list of Fastest Growing Agencies honors organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. DWA's 220% growth ranked #1 on the "20 Years Old and Above" agencies list, #4 on the "Large" agencies list, and #36 overall. Today DWA operates from 11 offices around the world covering North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. DWA offers a range of services such as programmatic media, paid social, search marketing, account-based marketing and content marketing consulting.

"To be consistently recognized as a leader is a testament to our global team and incredible clients we work with," said Bob Ray, Global CEO of DWA. "We have now proven that focusing on B2B with a proven global capability is a very unique proposition and required to service the largest technology companies in the world. We are proud of our growth over the past couple of years and are honored by this distinction that Adweek bestowed upon our growing firm."

"DWA has strengthened our B2B strategy through their unique mix of talent and innovative solutions," said Steve Gaffney, VP, Marketing at Sprint. "It comes as no surprise to us that they're included among Adweek's fastest growing agencies." Sprint has been a client of DWA's since 2016.

This latest recognition from Adweek follows several industry accolades for DWA in 2019. Earlier this year Forrester included DWA in its list of B2B agencies and the ANA recognized DWA's work with TE Connectivity with their B2 Award. DWA has also made B2B Marketing's top 10 lists for international marcomms agencies in 2018 and 2019 and was listed among Inc 5000's fastest-growing private companies for four years in a row before being acquired by Merkle in 2017.

About DWA, a Merkle Company

DWA, a Merkle Company, is a global media and marketing agency for technology companies. With its feet in media and its head in data and analytics, DWA has a fascination with the art and science of engaging people. That's why you'll find us at the intersection of media, technology and strategic marketing. Operating from eleven offices around the world covering North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, DWA offers a range of services such as programmatic media, marketing automation, account-based marketing and content marketing consulting – all for hundreds of the world's best technology companies. For more about DWA, visit www.dwamedia.com .

