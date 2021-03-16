Dwayne C. Vaughn appointed as Atlanta Housing's General Counsel

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing's Board of Commissioners Chair Christopher Edwards and Chief Executive Officer Eugene Jones announced the appointment of Dwayne C. Vaughn as the agency's new General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Vaughn will work closely with the Board of Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and executive team, providing legal leadership for AH's affordable housing and human development services initiatives. For more than two decades, Mr. Vaughn has practiced real estate, corporate, employment and civil rights law and spent many years in executive and senior-level positions with housing authorities in the Southeast.

Mr. Vaughn joins Atlanta Housing immediately from Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Housing Policy and Development. His role was to deliver ABI's housing program in a manner that honored people as it sought to create or preserve a minimum of 5,600 units of quality housing affordable for low- and moderate-income families.

"We welcome Dwayne and his years of distinguished experience to the Atlanta Housing family. He is absolutely the right person for this role, especially as AH renews its focus on real estate development and fulfilling the promises of Mayor Bottom's OneAtlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan," says AH CEO Gene Jones.

Having worked on virtually all sides of the housing delivery system, Mr. Vaughn is uniquely positioned to help AH employ its legal resources to facilitate the agency's affordable housing program delivery and development outcomes. Mr. Vaughn brings a depth of legal acumen, affordable housing knowledge, management ability, leadership, professionalism and interpersonal skills that will significantly benefit Atlanta Housing as it seeks to Live, Work and Thrive.

About Atlanta Housing

Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for approximately 25,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 50,000 people.

These affordable housing resources include AH-owned residential communities, AH-sponsored mixed-income, mixed-finance residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, project based rental assistance, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD").

Visit Atlanta Housing at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook at @housingatlanta.

