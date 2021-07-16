Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson And Teremana Tequila Reveal The Mana Mobile And Launch The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip

"I created Teremana to bring people together and I can't think of a better way to bring people together than bringing the Mana Mobile directly to them. Our Mana Mobile will deliver delicious Teremana cocktails, fresh and amazing eats and a whole lotta gratitude to people, towns and cities across North America," says Teremana Founder, Dwayne Johnson. "Our Teremana is proudly crafted by hand at our distillery in a small town in Jalisco and has truly become the "Tequila of the People". So keep an eye out for the Mana Mobile in your neck of the country and let the Teremana adventures begin!"

The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip stops can be found online at teremana.com, with additional locations to be announced as the road trip progresses.

For more information, visit Teremana.com and follow the tour at #ManaMobile on Instagram and Twitter at @teremana.

About Teremana Tequila

Teremana is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila crafted at the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, founded by Dwayne Johnson. With two expressions, a blanco and a reposado, its name directly translates as 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, thoughtfully harvested and naturally sweet agave which is slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in custom made copper pot stills, Teremana has quickly become the tequila of the people.

SOURCE Teremana Tequila