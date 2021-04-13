DWC - The 401(k) Experts Promotes Ellen Pozek to Principal

ST PAUL, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DWC - The 401(k) Experts, an industry leader in providing 401(k) plan compliance, defined benefit services, consulting services and third-party plan administration is pleased to announce that Ellen Pozek has been promoted to Principal.

DWC serves more than 2,500 clients across the country, ranging in size from single participant defined benefit plans to complex 401(k) plans including several thousand employees. DWC has clients in all 50 states and consultants in over 25 cities across the country.

Ellen started in the retirement plan industry in 1990 and joined the DWC team in 2014. Ellen has been responsible for our New Business/Implementation Team for the last five years and plays an integral role with our investment advisors and plan sponsors on plan design.

"Ellen has long acted as our firm's Ambassador; setting the premium service tone with all new and converting plans" said DWC's Managing Partner Keith Clark. "Her energy and dedication to our clients and recordkeepers is fantastic."

"I appreciate this opportunity to build on the success we have had as a team to support our investment advisory firm partners and their clients. Along with Clair Kollar and Heather Hyatt, who have recently joined our growing New Business/Implementation Team, we continue to build on our culture of excellence in communication, project planning, and customer service. It is exciting to be a part of our talented DWC team, providing top-notch compliance and consulting solutions to our investment advisors and plan sponsor."

